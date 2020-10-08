The Weekly Music Thread’s Got Something on the Side

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Side Projects

What are your favorites? Which ones turned out better than you thought they would? Which ones disappointed? Which ones completely surprised you? And what, exactly, should be considered a “side project”?

As you’ve probably heard by now, in 1995 Mariah Carey recorded an alternative rock album with her roommate during the sessions for Daydream. Two music videos were made (for “Demented” and “Malibu”, the latter which got some play on MTV and was even featured in an episode of Beavis & Butt-head, apparently). Some copies of the album were pressed, it got a limited release (though Carey’s contributions to the project were kept a secret) and then it more or less disappeared without a trace. But it’s all over the YouTubes now, and…it’s actually not bad?

Most of it sounds fairly generic, but there are some catchy tunes on there. Had this gotten a wider release at the time and had Carey’s participation in the project been acknowledged, some folks (like me) who otherwise didn’t give Carey the time of day might have seen her in a different light – but then it might also have ended up going over about as well as the whole Chris Gaines thing did for Garth Brooks.

Looks like the full-album uploads got taken down since I first put this thread together over the weekend. Here’s hoping this playlist works!

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

