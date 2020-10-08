Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 8

Today’s contestants are:

Amy, an attorney originally from Quakertown, Pennsylvania, was a professional sword swallower;

Kevin, a story analyst originally from Williamstown, New Jersey, got a diploma from Steven Spielberg; and

Garrett, a software engineer from Santa Monica, California, wants to hike in New Zealand. Garrett is a three-day champ with winnings of $63,700.

Kevin chose to protect his lead with a small wager on DD3, and was rewarded with a runaway when Amy missed a clue very late in DJ. Going into FJ it was Kevin with $15,600, Amy at $7,600 and Garrett with $7,000.

DD1, $800 – 3 THINGS ABOUT THE PRESIDENT – Civil governor of the Philippines, Secretary of War, wrote opinion on Myers v. United States (Garrett won $2,400 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,600 – THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH – In a Larry Niven novel, a motley crew of explorers travel to this ribbon-like “world” that encircles a star (Garrett lost $4,000 from his score of $11,000 vs. $11,200 for Kevin.)

DD3, $1,200 – DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER – When it comes to grading diamonds. the 4 Cs are cut, color, carat & this (Kevin won $1,200 from his total of $13,200 vs. $6,400 for Amy.)

FJ – THE AMERICAS – Home to more than 20 million people & 3 different official languages, this island is about 600 miles from the continental U.S.

​​Amy and Garrett were correct on FJ, so Amy’s incorrect guess on that late clue in DJ that dropped her below half of Kevin’s score proved costly. Kevin lost just $300 on FJ to win with $15,300.

Triple Stumper of the day: In “Nursery Rhymes”, no one remembered “This fella was under a haystack, fast asleep” as being Little Boy Blue.

Strange but true: In the “Sports Awards” category, for the top two clues about FIFA and the Walter Peyton award, you could have been correct with the exact same response to both (“What is football?”).

​Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Taft? DD2 – What is “Ringworld”? DD3 – What is clarity? FJ – What is Hispañola?

