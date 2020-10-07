Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Oct. 7

Let’s meet today’s contestants (note: due to technical problems, there will be no summary of the interview portion):
- Holly, a marketing research analyst;
- Sheldon, a commercial senior property manager; and
- Garrett, a software engineer, who is a two-day champ with winnings of $41,700.
Garrett nailed down his runaway with a correct response to DD3, cruising into FJ with $23,500 vs. $5,200 for Holly and $1,600 for Sheldon.
DD1, $1,200 -THE STATE WAS IN PLAY – Like many states in 1960, this one was close when native son Richard Nixon beat JFK by just 35,000 (Garret won $2,500.)
DD2, $2,000 – ALLITERATIVE BUSINESS – In 1987 founders Leonard Feinstein & Warren Eisenberg added the third element to the name of this home goods superstore (Sheldon lost $2,000 on a true DD.)
DD3, $1,200 – WORDSWORTH AT 250 – This Romantic poet & lord was not a huge fan of William & called him “Turdsworth” (Garrett won $4,000 from his leading total of $16,300 vs. $5,200 for Holly.)
FJ – WHO SAID IT IN THE BIBLE? – He tells his son not to worry about the lamb for the burnt offering — God will provide it
Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Garrett dropped $1,500 to win with $22,000 for a three-day total of $63,700.
Triple Stumper of the day: In a category with responses made up of the letters in “order”, no one knew that chalcocite is an ore.
Pedantry corner: A clue referred to “The Twilight Zone” as a “sci-fi anthology”. While the series did have elements of sci-fi, generally there was no attempt to give a rational, scientific explanation for its events, making it primarily fantasy.
Bonus pedantry: It bugs me when the use category titles that are questions, which pretty much throws the format out the window. Today’s FJ should have been “They Said it in the Bible”.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is California? DD2 – What is Bed, Bath & Beyond? DD3 – Who was Byron? FJ – Who was Abraham?