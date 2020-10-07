Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Oct. 7

Let’s meet today’s contestants (note: due to technical problems, there will be no summary of the interview portion):

Holly, a marketing research analyst;

Sheldon, a commercial senior property manager; and

Garrett, a software engineer, who is a two-day champ with winnings of $41,700.

Garrett nailed down his runaway with a correct response to DD3, cruising into FJ with $23,500 vs. $5,200 for Holly and $1,600 for Sheldon.

DD1, $1,200 -THE STATE WAS IN PLAY – Like many states in 1960, this one was close when native son Richard Nixon beat JFK by just 35,000 (Garret won $2,500.)

DD2, $2,000 – ALLITERATIVE BUSINESS – In 1987 founders Leonard Feinstein & Warren Eisenberg added the third element to the name of this home goods superstore (Sheldon lost $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD3, $1,200 – WORDSWORTH AT 250 – This Romantic poet & lord was not a huge fan of William & called him “Turdsworth” (Garrett won $4,000 from his leading total of $16,300 vs. $5,200 for Holly.)

FJ – WHO SAID IT IN THE BIBLE? – He tells his son not to worry about the lamb for the burnt offering — God will provide it

​​Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Garrett dropped $1,500 to win with $22,000 for a three-day total of $63,700.

Triple Stumper of the day: In a category with responses made up of the letters in “order”, no one knew that chalcocite is an ore.

Pedantry corner: A clue referred to “The Twilight Zone” as a “sci-fi anthology”. While the series did have elements of sci-fi, generally there was no attempt to give a rational, scientific explanation for its events, making it primarily fantasy.

Bonus pedantry: It bugs me when the use category titles that are questions, which pretty much throws the format out the window. Today’s FJ should have been “They Said it in the Bible”.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is California? DD2 – What is Bed, Bath & Beyond? DD3 – Who was Byron? FJ – Who was Abraham?

