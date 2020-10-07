Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Social Circles (10/07/2020)

Finding a suitable partner is easy enough[*], but what about the people which are included in delivery? While of course I am pathetically perpetually single and therefore have no personal experience in the matter, I have heard from reliable sources that they can make things rather awkward on occasion.

Or actually significantly enrich one’s life!

What are your experiences with your partner’s/partners’ social circles?

What are their experiences with yours?

Any advice gleamed from said experiences?

Hilarious anecdotes and hijinx?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

[*]Terms and conditions may apply. *sobs in corner*

