Comic Book Chat – The Joker’s 80th Anniversary

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s discussion – The Joker’s 80th Anniversary

I was saving this discussion for awhile now and I decided to post it on the first Wednesday of October to jumpstart the countdown to Halloween.

The Clown Prince of Crime. The Harlequin of Hate. The Ace of Knaves. The Jester of Genocide.

The Joker is Batman’s number one adversary hands down. The yin to Batman’s yang. Chaos and anarchy follow the Joker around wherever he goes as well as death and destruction.

The spotlight shines on the Joker today. From his humble beginnings as a failed comedian to his somersault into the vat of chemicals that changed his life forever. We are incuding the current events of the Joker War and Three Jokers in the discussion, but please spoiler these comments for those that are behind in their reading.

Tell us your favorite Joker in pop culture ( movies, TV, cartoons) , your favorite Joker stories, and your favorite iteration of Joker in the comics ( Emperor Joker, Death of the Family Joker, etc.)

Thanks for stopping by to chat and be sure to take a look at the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...