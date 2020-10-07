Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 7 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, October 8th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Kingdom Hearts
|Traverse Town
|9
|10
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Nagi Heigen
|Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire
|Route 113
|9
|7
|Asphalt: Urban GT
|Rock da Beat
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Hair Scare
|10
|6
|Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour
|Lakitu Valley 2
|WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!
|Drifting Away
|9
|8
|Silent Hill 3
|Sickness Unto Foolish Death
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Snake Eater
|10
|6
|Samurai Warriors
|Kawanakajima
|Golden Sun
|The Elemental Stars
|5
|12
|Technictix
|Phone Dead Room
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Menu 1
|10
|10
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Feelings Soar With the Wind
|Iridion II
|Crystal Symphony
|9
|7
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Rock on the Road
|Final Fantasy X
|Fanfare
|7
|12
|Cave Story
|Moonsong
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Earthbound
|11
|7
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|We’re Counting on You, Mario!
|Beats of Rage
|Coretex- Ascension
|10
|7
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
|Rookie and Popple
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Outset Island
|8
|8
|Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
|Overture
|Final Fantasy X
|A Contest of Aeons
|16
|2
|Trails in the Sky FC
|The Byway of Departure
|Sonic Heroes
|Mystic Mansion
|8
|7
|Mega Man Battle Network 5
|You’re Not Alone!
|Ico
|Continue
|12
|8
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Large Map Real Universe
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Incarnation
|9
|9
|EVE Online
|Red Glowing Dust
Three ties!
Super Smash Bros. Melee – Menu 1 wins over Trails in the Sky FC – Feelings Soar With the Wind
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker – Outset Island wins over Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King – Overture
Final Fantasy Tactics Advance – Incarnation wins over EVE Online – Red Glowing Dust
We also have our first major upset of the tournament, with runoff song “Nagi Heigen” taking down “Traverse Town”. Normally I’m all for this, but her? Really?