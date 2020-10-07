Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 7 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it's the playoffs, groups will be active for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today's songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Part 8

Or listen to every song here.

Previous Round Results:

Kingdom HeartsTraverse Town910Final Fantasy X-2Nagi Heigen
Pokemon Ruby/SapphireRoute 11397Asphalt: Urban GTRock da Beat
Parappa The Rapper 2Hair Scare106Mario Golf: Toadstool TourLakitu Valley 2
WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!Drifting Away98Silent Hill 3Sickness Unto Foolish Death
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake EaterSnake Eater106Samurai WarriorsKawanakajima
Golden SunThe Elemental Stars512TechnictixPhone Dead Room
Super Smash Bros. MeleeMenu 11010Trails in the Sky FCFeelings Soar With the Wind
Iridion IICrystal Symphony97Trails in the Sky FCRock on the Road
Final Fantasy XFanfare712Cave StoryMoonsong
Super Smash Bros. MeleeEarthbound117Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year DoorWe’re Counting on You, Mario!
Beats of RageCoretex- Ascension107Mario & Luigi: Superstar SagaRookie and Popple
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerOutset Island88Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed KingOverture
Final Fantasy XA Contest of Aeons162Trails in the Sky FCThe Byway of Departure
Sonic HeroesMystic Mansion87Mega Man Battle Network 5You’re Not Alone!
IcoContinue128Shin Megami Tensei: NocturneLarge Map Real Universe
Final Fantasy Tactics AdvanceIncarnation99EVE OnlineRed Glowing Dust

Three ties!

Super Smash Bros. Melee – Menu 1 wins over Trails in the Sky FC – Feelings Soar With the Wind

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker – Outset Island wins over Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King – Overture

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance – Incarnation wins over EVE Online – Red Glowing Dust

We also have our first major upset of the tournament, with runoff song “Nagi Heigen” taking down “Traverse Town”. Normally I’m all for this, but her? Really?