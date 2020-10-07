Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 7 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, October 8th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Kingdom Hearts Traverse Town 9 10 Final Fantasy X-2 Nagi Heigen Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire Route 113 9 7 Asphalt: Urban GT Rock da Beat Parappa The Rapper 2 Hair Scare 10 6 Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour Lakitu Valley 2 WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! Drifting Away 9 8 Silent Hill 3 Sickness Unto Foolish Death Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Snake Eater 10 6 Samurai Warriors Kawanakajima Golden Sun The Elemental Stars 5 12 Technictix Phone Dead Room Super Smash Bros. Melee Menu 1 10 10 Trails in the Sky FC Feelings Soar With the Wind Iridion II Crystal Symphony 9 7 Trails in the Sky FC Rock on the Road Final Fantasy X Fanfare 7 12 Cave Story Moonsong Super Smash Bros. Melee Earthbound 11 7 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door We’re Counting on You, Mario! Beats of Rage Coretex- Ascension 10 7 Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Rookie and Popple The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Outset Island 8 8 Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Overture Final Fantasy X A Contest of Aeons 16 2 Trails in the Sky FC The Byway of Departure Sonic Heroes Mystic Mansion 8 7 Mega Man Battle Network 5 You’re Not Alone! Ico Continue 12 8 Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Large Map Real Universe Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Incarnation 9 9 EVE Online Red Glowing Dust

Three ties!

Super Smash Bros. Melee – Menu 1 wins over Trails in the Sky FC – Feelings Soar With the Wind

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker – Outset Island wins over Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King – Overture

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance – Incarnation wins over EVE Online – Red Glowing Dust

We also have our first major upset of the tournament, with runoff song “Nagi Heigen” taking down “Traverse Town”. Normally I’m all for this, but her? Really?

