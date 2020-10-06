The Creative Endeavors Thread Draws Strength From Others

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Crazy weekend, as it was, I expect, for many of you. Got a lot done but definitely felt the strains of the outside world, even if just from the competing hot takes and political oneupmanship I lightly surfed on social media. Finally got around to reading a recent British horror film-themed anthology in which an old story of mine appeared, too; between that and another local publication in which another old story will soon appear, the surrounding creativity and invention on offer have done a lot, not just to restore a fair deal of flagging narrative energy on the part of yours truly, but also to remind me of how personally important, at least, it is at times like this.

Oh yeah, and Disqus finally disappeared the last of my upvotes and I’m now the illustrious “Papageno Figaroponti” (Feline Vizier will, perhaps, lift its paws one day when truly needed); watching a lot of Mozart operas recently and his subversive (for the time) populist heroes are as good avatars as any for my approach to the world these days. The header’s a quick take on Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam panel from the Sistine Chapel. Always thought that was a powerful image and thought it fit the topic, such as it was.

How’s your work going?

