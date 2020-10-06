Ioan Gruffudd Night Thread

Ioan Gruffudd was born on October 6, 1973 in Wales (in case you couldn’t tell by the name). Coolest Wikipedia fact about Ioan is that he is a druid in Gorsedd Beirdd Ynys Prydain (the Bardic Order of Great Britain).

You may remember Ioan from such media as the Horatio Hornblower TV movies, two Fantastic Four movies (2005 & 2007), the short-lived cop + immortal show Forever, or the crazycakes series Ringer (starring Sarah Michelle Gellar).

Wait a minute, Ioan was in Titanic?! Folks, we may just have found a reason for Sonneta to finally break her 23-year-streak of Not Watching Titanic.

