Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 6 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 7th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Katamari Damacy
|Katamari on the Rocks
|11
|5
|Mega Man Battle Network 2
|Home Town (ACDC Town)
|Unlimited SaGa
|Soaring Wings (2ch Mix Version)
|8
|7
|World of Warcraft
|Stormwind
|Unlimited SaGa
|BT Ultimate
|6
|8
|Soul Calibur II
|Under the Stars of Destiny
|Mario Kart: Double Dash
|Sherbet Land
|10
|10
|Kingdom Hearts
|Dearly Beloved
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Ernst
|13
|6
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Kongo Jungle
|Tales of Symphonia
|Presea
|5
|11
|Katamari Damacy
|Angel Flavor’s Present
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|N1 Grand Prix!
|13
|1
|Zone of the Enders
|Factory (Vivid Transparency)
|Final Fantasy X
|Via Purifico
|12
|4
|Tales of Symphonia
|Dry Trail
|Super Mario Sunshine
|Delfino Plaza
|11
|7
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Warp Field
|Rez
|Buggie Running Beeps
|7
|10
|Iridion II
|See The Sun Burn
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|The Ruined City Kishgal
|9
|4
|Mega Man Zero 2
|Departure (Sand Wilderness)
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Demons
|11
|5
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Moody Goddess
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Ultramarine Deep
|8
|6
|Mega Man Battle Network 5
|Scientific Forefront (SciLab Theme)
|Final Fantasy X
|Seymour’s Battle Theme
|10
|5
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|Save a Life (Hosp Comp – PlantMan’s Stage)
|Tales of Symphonia
|Fighting of the Spirit
|14
|2
|Baldr Force EXE
|Face of Fact
|Technictix
|Days Dreamer
|6
|7
|Mega Man Battle Network
|Fire Field (FireMan’s Stage)
One tie! I broke for Dearly Beloved over Sherbet Land. I’m sorry, but “sherbet” should be spelled “sherbert”, and I refuse to reward it for this nonsense.