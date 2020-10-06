Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 6 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 7th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Katamari Damacy Katamari on the Rocks 11 5 Mega Man Battle Network 2 Home Town (ACDC Town) Unlimited SaGa Soaring Wings (2ch Mix Version) 8 7 World of Warcraft Stormwind Unlimited SaGa BT Ultimate 6 8 Soul Calibur II Under the Stars of Destiny Mario Kart: Double Dash Sherbet Land 10 10 Kingdom Hearts Dearly Beloved Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Ernst 13 6 Super Smash Bros. Melee Kongo Jungle Tales of Symphonia Presea 5 11 Katamari Damacy Angel Flavor’s Present Mega Man Battle Network 3 N1 Grand Prix! 13 1 Zone of the Enders Factory (Vivid Transparency) Final Fantasy X Via Purifico 12 4 Tales of Symphonia Dry Trail Super Mario Sunshine Delfino Plaza 11 7 Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Warp Field Rez Buggie Running Beeps 7 10 Iridion II See The Sun Burn Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim The Ruined City Kishgal 9 4 Mega Man Zero 2 Departure (Sand Wilderness) Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Demons 11 5 Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Moody Goddess Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Ultramarine Deep 8 6 Mega Man Battle Network 5 Scientific Forefront (SciLab Theme) Final Fantasy X Seymour’s Battle Theme 10 5 Mega Man Battle Network 3 Save a Life (Hosp Comp – PlantMan’s Stage) Tales of Symphonia Fighting of the Spirit 14 2 Baldr Force EXE Face of Fact Technictix Days Dreamer 6 7 Mega Man Battle Network Fire Field (FireMan’s Stage)

One tie! I broke for Dearly Beloved over Sherbet Land. I’m sorry, but “sherbet” should be spelled “sherbert”, and I refuse to reward it for this nonsense.

