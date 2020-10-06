Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 6 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Part 8

Or listen to every song here.

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 7th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Katamari DamacyKatamari on the Rocks115Mega Man Battle Network 2Home Town (ACDC Town)
Unlimited SaGaSoaring Wings (2ch Mix Version)87World of WarcraftStormwind
Unlimited SaGaBT Ultimate68Soul Calibur IIUnder the Stars of Destiny
Mario Kart: Double DashSherbet Land1010Kingdom HeartsDearly Beloved
Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimErnst136Super Smash Bros. MeleeKongo Jungle
Tales of SymphoniaPresea511Katamari DamacyAngel Flavor’s Present
Mega Man Battle Network 3N1 Grand Prix!131Zone of the EndersFactory (Vivid Transparency)
Final Fantasy XVia Purifico124Tales of SymphoniaDry Trail
Super Mario SunshineDelfino Plaza117Shin Megami Tensei: NocturneWarp Field
RezBuggie Running Beeps710Iridion IISee The Sun Burn
Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimThe Ruined City Kishgal94Mega Man Zero 2Departure (Sand Wilderness)
Shin Megami Tensei: NocturneDemons115Star Ocean: Till the End of TimeMoody Goddess
Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimUltramarine Deep86Mega Man Battle Network 5Scientific Forefront (SciLab Theme)
Final Fantasy XSeymour’s Battle Theme105Mega Man Battle Network 3Save a Life (Hosp Comp – PlantMan’s Stage)
Tales of SymphoniaFighting of the Spirit142Baldr Force EXEFace of Fact
TechnictixDays Dreamer67Mega Man Battle NetworkFire Field (FireMan’s Stage)

One tie! I broke for Dearly Beloved over Sherbet Land. I’m sorry, but “sherbet” should be spelled “sherbert”, and I refuse to reward it for this nonsense.