Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 5

Here are today’s contestants:

Melissa, a retired history teacher, took 25 years to get her B.A.;

Garrett, a software engineer, solves big jigsaw puzzles; and

Phillip, a naval officer, plays games over the internet. Phillip is a two-day champ with winnings of $43,000.

Phillip missed all three DDs, which helped result in an easy runaway for Garrett at $17,000 vs. $5,600 for Phillip and $4,600 for Melissa.

DD1, $1,000 – YOUR HEART’S CONTENT – Your heart has a natural this, the sinoatrial node, which emits electrical impulses that cause it to contract (Phillip lost $3,600 on a true DD.)

DD2, $2,000 – AT THE AIRPORT – Idlewild Wine Bar (Phillip dropped $2,000 from his total of $3,000 vs. $7,800 for Garrett.)

DD3, $2,000 – HEADS UP! & OFF! – After his death in 43 B.C., this Roman orator made a final appearance on the speakers’ platform at the forum — well, his head & hands did (Phillip lost $2,600 on a true DD vs. $10,200 for Garrett.)

FJ – FAMOUS AMERICANS – Will Smith & Lennox Lewis were pallbearers at this man’s 2016 funeral

​​Only Melissa was correct on FJ. Garrett dropped $3,000 to win with $14,000.

TV troubles: No one knew the place where Nickelodeon’s penguins are from is Madagascar, or that Tim, the animal from “The Cleveland Show” that can get away with mauling someone, is a bear.

This day in Trebekistan: Sadly, Alex declined an opportunity to do an impression of Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a pacemaker? DD2 – What is JFK Airport? DD3 – Who was Cicero? FJ – Who was Muhammad Ali?

