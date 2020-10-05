Halloween 3 Season of the Witch Day Thread

Today’s Day Thread is dedicated to Halloween 3 Season of the Witch.

26 days til Halloween. Halloween. Halloween. 26 days til Halloween…

SILVER SHAMROCK!

The Hollywood Theater in Dormont used to show second run films in 35 mm and independent films years ago before changing ownership.

One week in October was dedicated to Tom Atkins and the theater showed Night of the Creeps and Halloween 3 Season of the Witch. I had never seen Halloween 3 and decided to watch it for the first time on the big screen and I was not disappointed.

Last year, the Rangos Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center had a one night event featuring Halloween 3 with Mr. Atkins in attendance. After the movie was over, he did a Q and A session about the movie and his acting career.

Mr. Atkins has portrayed a cop in most of his roles on T.V. and in movies. The actor he had the most trouble with on set was Bruce Willis during the filming of Striking Distance. He still keeps in contact with the rest of the cast of Night of the Creeps.

This movie is probably one of the most divisive horror sequels in history.

Tell us what you think of the movie in the comment section.

If you had your choice, would you rather the witch, jack o’ lantern, or skull mask to wear trick or treating?

The Big Giveway is tonight at 9pm. Don’t miss out!

Have a great Monday and an amazing week!

