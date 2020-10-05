Ali Stroker Night Thread

Ali Stroker is a bisexual Broadway actress who uses a wheelchair. In 2015 she made history by becoming the first actress who uses a wheelchair to appear on a Broadway stage. She won a Tony in 2019 for her performance as Ado Annie in the revival of Oklahoma! Additionally, she is going to star in a Lifetime Christmas Romance Movie later this year.

Here’s Ali’s performance at the 2019 Tony Awards:

Backstage after winning her Tony award, she stated to the press that: “The theaters, the house where all the audience comes in, that is all made accessible to the patrons, but the backstage isn’t at all. I would ask theater owners and producers to really look into how they can begin to make the backstage accessible, so that performers with disabilities can get around.”

Ali Stroker: Disabled, bisexual icon.

