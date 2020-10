It’s fall harvest time in the northern hemisphere, are you cooking anything special with the seasonal goodies? We’re roasting a lot of the more perishable things like these jalapenos

and have made a couple spaghetti squash casseroles a la the Moosewood Cookbook. You shouldn’t eat those the first day, give it a second bake the next day for maximum flavor.

How about you ‘cados south of the equator, what’s the good word for spring delicacies?

