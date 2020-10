Welcome back to the live chat thread for Saturday Night Live’s season 46 premier!

Just a few months ago we were in the midst of a global pandemic, watching SNL’s experiment at providing us with new episodes while the cast filmed at home in quarantine. And now here we are months later….. still in a global pandemic! But the crew has returned back to 30 Rockefeller Plaza once more.

Whatever happens, I think we can all use a laugh right now. Let’s have a good time tonight, and stay safe out there.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...