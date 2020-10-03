Dream Warriors Day Thread

Good morning and Happy October!

October is one of my favorite months at the Avocado because I like to dedicate Open Threads to some of my favorite horror movies.

This year we are looking at the third entry of horror movie franchises.

First up is A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 – Dream Warriors

Dream Warriors was co-written by Wes Craven and stars Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson, Patricia Arquette, Laurence Fishburne, Priscilla Pointer, and Craig Wasson. Special appearances by Dick Cavett, Zsa Zsa Gabor, and John Saxon. And let’s not forget – Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger.

This sequel is a fan favorite among horror fans. It has an awesome title song by the band Dokken, some of the more gruesome kills in the franchise, and gross out special effects makeup and monstrosities that will make it hard for you to sleep after seeing them.

I found Dream Warriors and A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 : Dream Master on a special double feature DVD set a few weeks ago and I will be giving them a rewatch during the course of the month.

Have a Spooktacular Saturday and keep your eyes peeled for more scary Open Threads over the course of the month!

