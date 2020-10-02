Tournament: Best Theatrical Film Trailer (SUBMISSIONS GO IN THE SPREADSHEET)

This one is fairly self-explanatory, but here are a few guidelines:
- Full-length theatrical trailers only – no TV spots.
- Use this spreadsheet to make your nominations: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1d2ercSFOWNteT4xfyCj9OaqjFCasBVwf1eRbOdbo2CQ/edit?usp=sharing. If you can’t open the spreadsheet, you can post nominations in the comments, but make sure to tag me just in case.
- Be sure to add the year the film was released (not the year the trailer was released). If there end up being too many nominees for one tournament, I may split it into multiple brackets based on release year.
Let me know if you have any questions!