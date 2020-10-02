The Weekly Shuffle Thread is for the DOGS

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

This week’s theme: songs with “dog” in the title. We had a week devoted to cats a while ago, so it seems only fitting that we dedicate a week to our canine companions as well. As always though, any and all shuffles are welcome.

(By the way, this is exexalien filling in for the rarely absent Duke. Hope all is well friend, and that by posting this I’m not encroaching upon your territory.)

So, without further ado: It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!! What have you been listening to?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...