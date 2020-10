Today, we are celebrating two birthdays from two of the greatest actors of their generation: Dame Julie Andrews and Richard Harris. Both were born five years apart and this year Julie Andrews would turn 85, while this would have been Richard Harris’ 90th birthday. Both actors had their first major success in the late 50s to early 60s and had continued to had success for the rest of their respective careers.

Plus, they were both in important musicals during the 1960s.

While many people know him as the first Dumbledore, Camelot (and This Sporting Life) is what I associate Richard Harris with.

