Marvel Finally Listens to Fan Demand and Brings Jamie Foxx’s Electro to the MCU

Jamie Foxx’s Electro is finally set to make the comeback that fans across the world have definitely been demanding, with the news emerging today he’s set to come to the MCU in Marvel’s next Spider-Man movie, which makes perfect sense since he hasn’t been seen since the Andrew Garfield films which came to an abrupt end with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 back in 2014.

For those who aren’t familiar with the “#ReleaseTheElectroCut” movement which has dominated the internet for months, Electro was a villain so silly that he even had his own goofy theme music to go along with him. After accidentally falling into a vat of electric eels, Electro decided that he had to kill Spidey because he didn’t remember it was his birthday, and so he tried to take over New York City or something by creating a power generator that played the Spider-Man song. Also, Gwen Stacy died, but it didn’t have anything to do with Electro. Actually, Electro didn’t have much to do with anything. Because Electro is awesome like that. He doesn’t have to matter, he’s simply a bald blue guy who wears a hoodie and wants to destroy Time’s Square because birthday.



Now, you might be wondering how the character could appear in the MCU since they have another Spider-Man in them whose last name doesn’t hate Mondays. Speculation suggests this is due to universe-jumping or something, which sounds cool if that means running into Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker, but is fucking AWESOME if it means potentially bumping into Electro, who’s all chill and stuff until Spidey neglects to wish him a happy Labor Day.



Spider-Man: Far From the Rise of the Rise of Electro is coming to theaters everywhere Christmas 2021.



Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/spider-man-3-jolt-jamie-foxx-returning-as-electro-exclusive

