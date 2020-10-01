Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 1

Today’s contestants are:

Phillip, a naval officer, collects versions of Dante’s “Inferno”;

Preston, a sommelier, has to be careful about exploding corks; and

Mason, a songwriter, composes rock and pop music. Mason is a two-day champ with winnings of $42,600.

Mason shopped for DD3 in the remaining untouched category, found it and was correct to regain the lead on the last clue of DJ with $14,600 vs. $13,000 for Phillip and $5,000 for Preston.

DD1, $1,000 – YANKEE STADIUM – A museum at the stadium has statues of World Series hero Don Larsen & 60′ 6″ away, this great Yankee (Mason lost $1,000 from his leading score of $5,800. Given that he didn’t get the previous three clues in the category, I was really expecting the minimum wager of $5.)

DD2, $1,600 – INVENTORS & INVENTIONS – Donald Hings created a portable 2-way radio around 1940; today it has this rhyming name (Phillip added $3,000 from his total of $4,000 vs. $9,200 for Mason.)

DD3, $1,200 – HISTORIC WOMEN – Her services refused due to prejudice, Jamaican-born Mary Seacole helped care for British soldiers on her own during this 1850s war (Mason won $3,000 from his score of $11,600 vs. $13,000 for Phillip.)

FJ – LITERARY TERMS – In medieval times it was a long tale of a hero like Gisli or Njall; today it means any story of epic length

​​Only Phillip was correct on FJ. The percentage play for Phillip would have been to bet less than $3,000 to lock out Preston, but instead he gambled with a wager of $10,000 to win with $23,000.

Sports stumbles: The players struggled in the “Yankee Stadium” category, as no one knew Frank Gifford played football there for the New York Giants, or could name legendary Yankee center fielder from the 60s Mickey Mantle.

This Day in Trebekistan: Alex does some things I don’t recall any other game show host ever doing, such as suggesting that the champ must not make very much money as a songwriter.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Yogi Berra? DD2 – What is walkie-talkie? DD3 – What is the Crimean War? FJ – What is saga?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...