Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: treat yourself. How do you nurture your reading habit? What’s the last literary treat you gave yourself?

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

10/7: adaptations redux (always new ones to discuss)

10/14: swap out books from high school required reading lists

10/21: trick or treat (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

10/28: masters of horror (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

11/4: no topic due to U.S. elections (please VOTE 11/3 if you can)



Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

