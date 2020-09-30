Books

Welcome to the Book Nook!  This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism. 

This week’s recommended discussion:  treat yourself.  How do you nurture your reading habit?  What’s the last literary treat you gave yourself?

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:
10/7:  adaptations redux (always new ones to discuss)
10/14:  swap out books from high school required reading lists
10/21:  trick or treat (h/t MisterSplendiferous)
10/28:  masters of horror (h/t MisterSplendiferous)
11/4:  no topic due to U.S. elections (please VOTE 11/3 if you can)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.