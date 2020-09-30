Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Sept. 30

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Kamal, an attorney, goes on historical haunted tours;

Katrina, a client relationship manager, once wanted to save her words; and

Mason, a songwriter, reads ancient Byzantine manuscripts. Eric is a one-day champ with winnings of $19,000.

Mason hit DD3 and remained in control throughout DJ, coming up just short of a runaway at $20,600 vs. $11,600 for Katrina and $6,000 for Kamal.

DD1, $600 – YESTERDAY – Gerald Ford tried to tackle a big 1970s economic problem with the “WIN” program, or “Whip” this “Now” (Kamal lost $1,000 from his score of $1,600.)

DD2, $1,600 – AMERICANA – 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of this iconic toy that sprung forth from medical engineer Richard James & his wife Betty (Kamal was correct and remained in third place after wagering only $1,000 of his total of $3,400.)

DD3, $1,200 – FLOWERS ON THE WALL – This woman said, “I’ll paint what I see — what the flower is to me, but I’ll paint it big” (Mason improved by $3,000 from his score of $11,200 vs. $6,800 for Kamal.)

FJ – HISTORIC FIGURES – In a 1912 telegram to his wife, he said, “Am feeling fine, have bullet in chest, but…talked for hour and half after being shot”

​​Only Mason was correct on FJ, adding $3,000 to win with $23,600 for a two-day total of $42,600.

Pop culture problems: No one knew the actor who portrayed Mr. Sulu, George Takei, or recognized the blues master with the given names William Christopher, W.C. Handy.

This Day in Trebekistan: Alex’s disappointment at the players having gone “0 for 6” on FJ in the previous two games brought to mind Dean Wormer’s legendary intonation of “zero point zero”.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Inflation”? DD2 – What is Slinky? DD3 – Who was O’Keeffe? FJ – Who was Teddy Roosevelt?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...