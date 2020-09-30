Comic Book Chat – Mature Readers Only

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!
Today’s Discussion – Mature Readers Only!
Today we discuss your favorite mature reader only comic book and graphic novels.
Perusing the comic rack, I still see comic books bagged, boarded, and slapped with a tag that says Adults Only.
Have you ever read a title suggested for mature readers when you were young and impressionable? How did it affect you?
Which comic publisher does a good job tackling adult themed comics?
