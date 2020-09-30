Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 2 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Previous Round Results:
|Luigi’s Mansion
|Main Theme
|10
|5
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Down in the Base…for Hidden Base
|Wild Arms 3
|Migratory Birds — Wandering Bird – Scoundrels
|11
|3
|Freedom Force
|Nuclear Winter Theme
|Zone of the Enders
|Flowing Destiny (Ending Theme 1)
|5
|9
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Halo Theme
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Mighty Obstacle
|9
|4
|Iridion 3D
|Escape from the Disposal Tunnel
|The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions
|Techno Rave
|4
|8
|Mario Kart: Double Dash
|Commendation Ceremony
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Come A Long Way
|2
|12
|Ico
|ICO -You Were There-
|Wild Arms Alter Code: F
|Demon Spear
|8
|5
|Silent Hill 3
|Hometown
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Mute City
|11
|5
|Final Fantasy X
|Challenge
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Title
|12
|3
|Remember 11: The Age of Infinity
|Herustic
|WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!
|Title
|5
|10
|Legaia 2: Duel Saga
|Advancing to Faraway Places
|Mario Kart: Double Dash
|Rainbow Road
|9
|7
|Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django
|Attack
|Katamari Damacy
|The Moon and the Prince
|11
|3
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Toasty Buns
|Jet Set Radio Future
|Teknopathetic
|10
|4
|Mario Kart: Super Circuit
|Sky Garden
|Cave Story
|Running Hell
|9
|4
|Dynasty Warriors 3
|Superior
|Mario Kart: Double Dash
|Peach Beach/Daisy Cruiser
|7
|10
|Dynasty Warriors 4
|Eve
|Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse
|Fatal Fight (Jin & Margulis)
|10
|4
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Normal Battle (Large Map)
Tough round for Parappa 2, which was on the wrong end of two blowouts.
Fun Facts About The Top 256:
Top 256 By Game:
13 Songs:
- Super Smash Bros. Melee
11 Songs:
- Final Fantasy X
10 Songs:
- Trails in the Sky FC
9 Songs:
- Kingdom Hearts
8 Songs:
- Iridion II
- Katamari Damacy
- Tales of Symphonia
7 Songs:
- Cave Story
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
6 Songs:
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
5 Songs:
- Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
- Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
- Final Fantasy X-2
- Mario Kart: Double Dash
- Mega Man Battle Network 3
- Parappa The Rapper 2
- Technictix
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
4 Songs:
- Guilty Gear XX
- Silent Hill 3
- Unlimited SaGa
3 Songs:
- Gitaroo Man
- Ico
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- Mega Man Battle Network
- Mega Man Battle Network 2
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire
- Wario Ware, In: Mega Microgame$!
- Zone of the Enders
2 Songs:
- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
- Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
- Final Fantasy XI
- Fire Emblem
- Halo 2
- Halo: Combat Evolved
- Jet Set Radio Future
- Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland
- Luigi’s Mansion
- Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- Mega Man Battle Network 5
- Metroid Prime
- Remember 11: The Age of Infinity
- Shadow Hearts
- Sonic Heroes
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
- Super Mario Sunshine
- Wild Arms Alter Code: F
- Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse
- Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner
1 Song:
- Advance Wars
- Asphalt: Urban GT
- Baby Felix Halloween
- Baldr Force EXE
- Beats of Rage
- Beyond Good & Evil
- Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django
- Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
- Dynasty Warriors 3
- Dynasty Warriors 4
- EVE Online
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles
- Freedom Force
- Golden Sun
- Iridion 3D
- Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Legaia 2: Duel Saga
- Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-
- Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour
- Mario Kart Double Dash
- Mario Power Tennis
- Mega Man Zero 2
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
- Ollie King
- Puyo Pop Fever
- Quantum Redshift
- Rez
- Samurai Warriors
- Shadow Hearts Covenant
- Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1
- Silent Hill 2
- Silent Hill 4
- Sonic Advance 2
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Soul Calibur II
- Suikoden III
- Super Monkey Ball 2
- Technibeat
- The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
- The Lord of the Rings: the Fellowship of the Ring
- Wild Arms 3
- World of Warcraft
- Zone of the Enders: The First of Mars
Pretty wide distribution here, without too many heavy hitters dominating. This was helped a little by the new diversity runoff, but even without it this would have been a wider spread than the 96-00 tournament.
Super Smash Bros. Melee snuck into first thanks to the runoff, with Final Fantasy X close behind. Trails in the Sky Football Club makes a surprise appearance at 3rd, and GBA title Iridion II makes a downright shocking appearance at 5th.
If you added up all the songs from Mega Man Battle Network games, you’d get 13, ie tied for first and facing a runoff. Instead, they’re spread out across 4 different titles, a little-known advantage of Capcom’s saturation bombing release strategy.
Top 256 by platform:
- PlayStation 2: 98 (35 games)
- GameCube: 56 (16 games)
- Game Boy Advance: 51 (19 games)
- PC: 28 (9 games)
- Xbox: 9 (5 games)
- Arcade: 6 (3 games)
- Multiplatform: 4 (3 games)
- Game Boy Color: 3 (3 games)
- N-Gage: 1 (1 game)
First, a note on methodology. A game was assigned to a platform if there was an obvious first home for it; for example, if a game released for PS2 in February 2002 and then an Xbox port dropped that July, the game was marked as a PS2 game. The multiplatform label was only applied to games that first launched on multiple platforms simultaneously.
Unsurprisingly, the PS2 has a strong showing here, comfortably in first by both metrics. The GameCube takes 2nd by song, but 3rd by game, thanks to Melee’s heavy-hitting. The GBA is surprisingly close behind; will our love affair with the cronchy sound chip that could continue into the playoffs?
Also, congrats to the N-Gage! Because Asphalt Urban GT launched for the N-Gage 2 days before the Nintendo DS the forgotten mobile “””pioneer””” gets on the board.