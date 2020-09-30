Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 2 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Part 8

Or listen to every song here.

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, October 1st at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Luigi’s MansionMain Theme105Sonic Adventure 2Down in the Base…for Hidden Base
Wild Arms 3Migratory Birds — Wandering Bird – Scoundrels113Freedom ForceNuclear Winter Theme
Zone of the EndersFlowing Destiny (Ending Theme 1)59Halo: Combat EvolvedHalo Theme
Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimMighty Obstacle94Iridion 3DEscape from the Disposal Tunnel
The Incredible Machine – Even More ContraptionsTechno Rave48Mario Kart: Double DashCommendation Ceremony
Parappa The Rapper 2Come A Long Way212IcoICO -You Were There-
Wild Arms Alter Code: FDemon Spear85Silent Hill 3Hometown
Super Smash Bros. MeleeMute City115Final Fantasy XChallenge
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerTitle123Remember 11: The Age of InfinityHerustic
WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!Title510Legaia 2: Duel SagaAdvancing to Faraway Places
Mario Kart: Double DashRainbow Road97Boktai 2: Solar Boy DjangoAttack
Katamari DamacyThe Moon and the Prince113Parappa The Rapper 2Toasty Buns
Jet Set Radio FutureTeknopathetic104Mario Kart: Super CircuitSky Garden
Cave StoryRunning Hell94Dynasty Warriors 3Superior
Mario Kart: Double DashPeach Beach/Daisy Cruiser710Dynasty Warriors 4Eve
Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und BöseFatal Fight (Jin & Margulis)104Shin Megami Tensei: NocturneNormal Battle (Large Map)

Tough round for Parappa 2, which was on the wrong end of two blowouts.

Fun Facts About The Top 256:

Spoiler

Top 256 By Game:

13 Songs:

  • Super Smash Bros. Melee

11 Songs:

  • Final Fantasy X

10 Songs:

  • Trails in the Sky FC

9 Songs:

  • Kingdom Hearts

8 Songs:

  • Iridion II
  • Katamari Damacy
  • Tales of Symphonia

7 Songs:

  • Cave Story
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

6 Songs:

  • Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
  • Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne

5 Songs:

  • Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
  • Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
  • Final Fantasy X-2
  • Mario Kart: Double Dash
  • Mega Man Battle Network 3
  • Parappa The Rapper 2
  • Technictix
  • Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim

4 Songs:

  • Guilty Gear XX
  • Silent Hill 3
  • Unlimited SaGa

3 Songs:

  • Gitaroo Man
  • Ico
  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
  • Mega Man Battle Network
  • Mega Man Battle Network 2
  • Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
  • Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire
  • Wario Ware, In: Mega Microgame$!
  • Zone of the Enders

2 Songs:

  • Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
  • Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
  • Final Fantasy XI
  • Fire Emblem
  • Halo 2
  • Halo: Combat Evolved
  • Jet Set Radio Future
  • Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland
  • Luigi’s Mansion
  • Mario Kart: Super Circuit
  • Mega Man Battle Network 5
  • Metroid Prime
  • Remember 11: The Age of Infinity
  • Shadow Hearts
  • Sonic Heroes
  • Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
  • Super Mario Sunshine
  • Wild Arms Alter Code: F
  • Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse
  • Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner

1 Song:

  • Advance Wars
  • Asphalt: Urban GT
  • Baby Felix Halloween
  • Baldr Force EXE
  • Beats of Rage
  • Beyond Good & Evil
  • Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django
  • Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
  • Dynasty Warriors 3
  • Dynasty Warriors 4
  • EVE Online
  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles
  • Freedom Force
  • Golden Sun
  • Iridion 3D
  • Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
  • Legaia 2: Duel Saga
  • Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-
  • Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour
  • Mario Kart Double Dash
  • Mario Power Tennis
  • Mega Man Zero 2
  • Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
  • Ollie King
  • Puyo Pop Fever
  • Quantum Redshift
  • Rez
  • Samurai Warriors
  • Shadow Hearts Covenant
  • Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Silent Hill 4
  • Sonic Advance 2
  • Sonic Adventure 2
  • Soul Calibur II
  • Suikoden III
  • Super Monkey Ball 2
  • Technibeat
  • The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions
  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
  • The Lord of the Rings: the Fellowship of the Ring
  • Wild Arms 3
  • World of Warcraft
  • Zone of the Enders: The First of Mars

Pretty wide distribution here, without too many heavy hitters dominating. This was helped a little by the new diversity runoff, but even without it this would have been a wider spread than the 96-00 tournament.

Super Smash Bros. Melee snuck into first thanks to the runoff, with Final Fantasy X close behind. Trails in the Sky Football Club makes a surprise appearance at 3rd, and GBA title Iridion II makes a downright shocking appearance at 5th.

If you added up all the songs from Mega Man Battle Network games, you’d get 13, ie tied for first and facing a runoff. Instead, they’re spread out across 4 different titles, a little-known advantage of Capcom’s saturation bombing release strategy.

Top 256 by platform:

  • PlayStation 2: 98 (35 games)
  • GameCube: 56 (16 games)
  • Game Boy Advance: 51 (19 games)
  • PC: 28 (9 games)
  • Xbox: 9 (5 games)
  • Arcade: 6 (3 games)
  • Multiplatform: 4 (3 games)
  • Game Boy Color: 3 (3 games)
  • N-Gage: 1 (1 game)

First, a note on methodology. A game was assigned to a platform if there was an obvious first home for it; for example, if a game released for PS2 in February 2002 and then an Xbox port dropped that July, the game was marked as a PS2 game. The multiplatform label was only applied to games that first launched on multiple platforms simultaneously.

Unsurprisingly, the PS2 has a strong showing here, comfortably in first by both metrics. The GameCube takes 2nd by song, but 3rd by game, thanks to Melee’s heavy-hitting. The GBA is surprisingly close behind; will our love affair with the cronchy sound chip that could continue into the playoffs?

Also, congrats to the N-Gage! Because Asphalt Urban GT launched for the N-Gage 2 days before the Nintendo DS the forgotten mobile “””pioneer””” gets on the board.

[collapse]