Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 2 of 8)

Top 256 By Game:

13 Songs:

Super Smash Bros. Melee

11 Songs:

Final Fantasy X

10 Songs:

Trails in the Sky FC

9 Songs:

Kingdom Hearts

8 Songs:

Iridion II

Katamari Damacy

Tales of Symphonia

7 Songs:

Cave Story

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

6 Songs:

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne

5 Songs:

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance

Final Fantasy X-2

Mario Kart: Double Dash

Mega Man Battle Network 3

Parappa The Rapper 2

Technictix

Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim

4 Songs:

Guilty Gear XX

Silent Hill 3

Unlimited SaGa

3 Songs:

Gitaroo Man

Ico

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire

Wario Ware, In: Mega Microgame$!

Zone of the Enders

2 Songs:

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon

Disgaea: Hour of Darkness

Final Fantasy XI

Fire Emblem

Halo 2

Halo: Combat Evolved

Jet Set Radio Future

Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland

Luigi’s Mansion

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mega Man Battle Network 5

Metroid Prime

Remember 11: The Age of Infinity

Shadow Hearts

Sonic Heroes

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

Super Mario Sunshine

Wild Arms Alter Code: F

Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse

Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner

1 Song:

Advance Wars

Asphalt: Urban GT

Baby Felix Halloween

Baldr Force EXE

Beats of Rage

Beyond Good & Evil

Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

Dynasty Warriors 3

Dynasty Warriors 4

EVE Online

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles

Freedom Force

Golden Sun

Iridion 3D

Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Legaia 2: Duel Saga

Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-

Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour

Mario Kart Double Dash

Mario Power Tennis

Mega Man Zero 2

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Ollie King

Puyo Pop Fever

Quantum Redshift

Rez

Samurai Warriors

Shadow Hearts Covenant

Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 4

Sonic Advance 2

Sonic Adventure 2

Soul Calibur II

Suikoden III

Super Monkey Ball 2

Technibeat

The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

The Lord of the Rings: the Fellowship of the Ring

Wild Arms 3

World of Warcraft

Zone of the Enders: The First of Mars

Pretty wide distribution here, without too many heavy hitters dominating. This was helped a little by the new diversity runoff, but even without it this would have been a wider spread than the 96-00 tournament.

Super Smash Bros. Melee snuck into first thanks to the runoff, with Final Fantasy X close behind. Trails in the Sky Football Club makes a surprise appearance at 3rd, and GBA title Iridion II makes a downright shocking appearance at 5th.

If you added up all the songs from Mega Man Battle Network games, you’d get 13, ie tied for first and facing a runoff. Instead, they’re spread out across 4 different titles, a little-known advantage of Capcom’s saturation bombing release strategy.

Top 256 by platform:

PlayStation 2: 98 (35 games)

GameCube: 56 (16 games)

Game Boy Advance: 51 (19 games)

PC: 28 (9 games)

Xbox: 9 (5 games)

Arcade: 6 (3 games)

Multiplatform: 4 (3 games)

Game Boy Color: 3 (3 games)

N-Gage: 1 (1 game)

First, a note on methodology. A game was assigned to a platform if there was an obvious first home for it; for example, if a game released for PS2 in February 2002 and then an Xbox port dropped that July, the game was marked as a PS2 game. The multiplatform label was only applied to games that first launched on multiple platforms simultaneously.

Unsurprisingly, the PS2 has a strong showing here, comfortably in first by both metrics. The GameCube takes 2nd by song, but 3rd by game, thanks to Melee’s heavy-hitting. The GBA is surprisingly close behind; will our love affair with the cronchy sound chip that could continue into the playoffs?

Also, congrats to the N-Gage! Because Asphalt Urban GT launched for the N-Gage 2 days before the Nintendo DS the forgotten mobile “””pioneer””” gets on the board.

