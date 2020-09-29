WW133 – Love Island: Avocado (Day 1)

Role Descriptions & Win Conditions

Win Conditions

The Final Vote triggers when either (a) only three couples are left standing or (b) all scum have flipped (whichever happens first). All players in the Villa will vote to determine the final couple. Ties will be broken by The Public, including if the final couple is a Serial Killer and a Wolf.

About the Smarty Pants (Town Backup)

If roled town is killed or recruited by wolves before Night 3, the town backup will inherit that role.

About the Scouted Islander (One-Shot Bulletproof)

As long as this player is bulletproof:

If this player is targeted for a night kill, the killer(s) will be notified that their shot was blocked.

If this player’s partner is targeted for a night kill, they will not die.

If the Firecracker attempts to break up with this player during the day thread, only the Firecracker will walk off.

If this player is still bulletproof and part of the final couple, they may block a scum victory.

Once this player is no longer bulletproof, they will function the same as Vanilla Town.

About the Firecracker (Vigilante+)

This is a modified Vigilante role. This player has the ability to publicly break up with their partner during the Day cycle on the main game thread. They must do this as their RP character in the main game thread. Tag both Jam (@jammoritarty:disqus) and Lutair (@lutair:disqus). Once they publicly break up with their partner, an Early Twilight is triggered and this takes the place of a day kill. Both partners in the couple are then day killed (unless Vig’s partner was bulletproof).

The Firecracker is part of the final couple and choose to use their power, they will break up with their partner. If their partner is scum, this results in a town victory. If their partner is town, then no one wins. They are not required to use their power as part of the final couple.

About the Serial Monogamist (Investigator)

The investigator will be notified in their private QT if their partner throws a red flag. This notification only happens once, taking place at the time the Couple QT is created at Twilight.

Red Flags: Firecracker (One-Shot Daytime Vigilante+), Do-Bits Society (Wolves), and active Clout-Chasers (SK)

No Red Flags: Regular Islanders (Vanilla Town), the Scouted Islander (One-Shot Bulletproof Town), and inactive Clout-Chasers (SK)

About the Clout-Chasers (Serial Killers)

The two serial killers are independent, but will take turns killing each night as long as both are in The Villa. SK1 will be active on odd-numbered nights and SK2 will be active on even-numbered nights. If only one SK is in The Villa, they will become active every night. An active SK must kill on their active nights. A dead SK will be revealed simply as a “Clout-Chaser”. Their identity as SK1/SK2 will not be specified. SKs cannot kill each other directly, but may kill each other indirectly through targeting their partner. If one SK targets the other, they will be notified that their action was “blocked”.

About the Wolves (Members of the Do-Bits Society)

All wolves are individually vanilla, but the faction has a collective one-shot recruitment ability. Recruitment proceeds before town roles and can therefore be used to block a role power. Recruited roled townies and SK will lose their powers. If the Town Backup is in play, they will inherit lost town powers. Successful recruitment will be indicated in the next day’s header by a change in the wolf count. Unsuccessful recruitment will not be indicated. The recruit is added to the wolf chat at the start of the next day.

