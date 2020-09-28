WW133 – Love Island: Avocado (Sign Up)

Welcome to Love Island: Avocado!
This game theme is based on the British reality show of the same name and will be Advanced in difficulty. This will be run much more like the reality show it’s based on than like a traditional game of werewolf. Day Kill vote mechanics are going to be highly non-traditional. Those who are familiar with Love Island may have a slight advantage. This is highly experimental and there will be chaos. Warning: if this game turns out anything like the source material, things may feel very heated and highly personal at times. Please treat each other gently.
General Game Mechanics:
- Everyone will be playing in couples.
- There will be couple switching events throughout the game.
- Whenever a new couple is formed, a new private QT is created for them at Twilight.
- Couple QTs are active as long as couples stay together.
- If a couple breaks up, their QT is defunct. Any posting activity in a defunct couple QT will result in a mod kill.
- Night kills are specified by targeting one player but may result in Couple Deaths.
- The Public (spoiler-free graveyard) will vote to break ties.
This game is still playable with 24/25 players but will function
at maximum chaos best with 30/31 players in sign-up. The Graveyard will simulate the public watching at home, and members of the public will be invited to vote in polls to potentially influence in-game events. If we can get 30+ players, a special <<redacted>> mechanic/night event will be included.
- Hayes
- dw
- sic
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- ___
- hoho*
- ___*
- ___*
- ___*
- ___*
- Mustard*
*These slots are specified for players who are interested in playing but may be more busy this week. Please indicate if you would like to sign up for a starred slot.
Backups:
Town Islanders:
- 16/17 or 20/21 Regular Islanders (Vanilla Town)
- 1 Firecracker (One-Shot Daytime Vigilante+)
- 1 Scouted Islander (One-Shot Bulletproof)
- 1 Serial Monogamist (Town Alignment Investigator)
- 1 Smarty Pants (Town Backup)
Scum Islanders:
- 2 or 3 Do-Bits Society Members (Vanilla Wolves)
- 2 Clout-Chasers (Serial Killers)
Team Wolf has a one-shot recruitment this game. Serial killers take turns each night killing. For a 24/25 player game, we will start with two wolves. In a 30/31 player game, we will start with three wolves.
Win Conditions
The Final Vote triggers when either (a) only three couples are left standing or (b) all scum have flipped (whichever happens first). All players in the Villa will vote privately to determine the final couple. Ties will be broken by The Public.
About the Smarty Pants (Town Backup)
If roled town is killed or recruited by wolves before Night 3, the town backup will inherit that role.
About the Scouted Islander (One-Shot Bulletproof)
As long as this player is bulletproof:
- If this player is targeted for a night kill, the killer(s) will be notified that their shot was blocked.
- If this player’s partner is targeted for a night kill, they will not die.
- If the Firecracker attempts to break up with this player during the day thread, only the Firecracker will walk off the shot.
- If this player is still bulletproof and part of the final couple, they may block a scum victory.
Once this player is no longer bulletproof, they will function the same as Vanilla Town.
About the Firecracker (Vigilante+)
This is a modified Vigilante role. This player has the ability to publicly break up with their partner during the Day cycle on the main game thread. They must do this as their RP character in the main game thread. Tag both Jam (@jammoritarty:disqus) and Lutair (@lutair:disqus). Once they publicly break up with their partner, an Early Twilight is triggered and this takes the place of a day kill. Both partners in the couple are then day killed (unless Vig’s partner was bulletproof).
About the Serial Monogamist (Investigator)
The investigator will be notified in their private QT if their partner throws a red flag. This notification only happens once, taking place at the time the Couple QT is created at Twilight.
- Red Flags: Firecracker (One-Shot Daytime Vigilante+), Do-Bits Society (Wolves), and active Clout-Chasers (SK)
- No Red Flags: Regular Islanders (Vanilla Town), the Scouted Islander (One-Shot Bulletproof Town), and inactive Clout-Chasers (SK)
About the Clout-Chasers (Serial Killers)
The two serial killers are independent, but will take turns killing each night as long as both are alive. SK1 will be active on odd-numbered nights and SK2 will be active on even-numbered nights. If only one SK is alive, they will become active every night. An active SK must kill on their active nights. A dead SK will be revealed simply as “Serial Killer”. Their identity as SK1/SK2 will not be specified. SKs cannot kill each other directly, but may kill each other indirectly through targeting their partner. If one SK targets the other, they will be notified that their action was “blocked”.
About the Wolves (Members of the Do-Bits Society)
All wolves are individually vanilla, but the faction has a collective one-shot overnight recruitment ability. Recruitment proceeds before town roles and can therefore be used to block a role power. Recruited roled townies and SK will lose their powers. If the Town Backup is in play, they will inherit lost town powers. Successful recruitment will be indicated in the next day’s header by a change in the wolf count. Unsuccessful recruitment will not be indicated. The recruit is added to the wolf chat at the start of the next day.
- RP is optional, but appreciated!
- Please try to make at least 2 posts a day. If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify me in your QT!
- Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your personal QT. This will result in an instant mod kill.
- Do NOT screenshot your couple QT. However, you may directly quote from your couple QT.
- Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission both in the game thread and in your QTs.
- Any accidental leak of your IRL name or email will be automatically deleted by mods to protect your privacy. The contents of those posts will be copied and reposted by the mod and you will be indicated as the author by your screen name.
- Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. This is especially critical in this game.
- Emotional appeals are discouraged as arguments since we don’t want to guilt people for their votes.
- This is the only thing I will say regarding eavesdropping: “All activities on Love Island are filmed, but only clips with names redacted from the previous day/night may be aired.”
If you can’t reach us via QT, our tags are @JamMoritarty:disqus and @lutair:disqus.