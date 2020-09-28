Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Sept. 28

Here are today’s contestants:

Eric, a media researcher, shares a birthday with his father;

Paula, an art director and designer for TV animation, did a phone marriage proposal; and

Sameer, a writer, was smiled at by Neil Armstrong. Sameer is a two-day champ with winnings of $37,400.

Eric extended his lead on DD3 but everyone remained alive into FJ with Eric at $19,200, Sameer at $11,000 and Paula with $9,600.

DD1 (video), $600 – COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES – Students on this school’s campus may run into Ben Franklin relaxing on a bench reading a newspaper (Sameer won $1,000 from his score of $1,200.)

DD2, $1,600 – OLYMPIC SITES – Many countries joined the U.S. in boycotting the 1980 Summer Olympics hosted by this city (Sameer added $2,000 from his total of $7,400 vs. 11,000 for Eric.)

DD3, $800 – TERMS FROM ISLAM – Sawm is the practice of doing this during Ramadan (Eric won $3,000 from his total of $15,000 vs. $9,000 for Sameer.)

FJ – ON THE OLD MAP – On the U.N. website’s map of the world in 1945, these 2 initials of a member state appear 13 times on continental Africa

​​Surprisingly, everyone was incorrect on FJ, although Paula was in the ballpark. Eric dropped $2,801 to win with $16,399.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the state where Mount Sunflower is located is Kansas (the Sunflower State).

Judging the writers: For a clue about Bugs Bunny, one would think they could have worked in his catchphrase (What’s Up, Doc?) instead of that of Porky Pig (That’s All, Folks).

Contestant credits: Some of the animated programs Paula has worked on include “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Regular Show”.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is University of Pennsylvania? DD2 – What is Moscow? DD3 – What is fasting? FJ – What is U.K.? (Paula wrote G.B.)

