The Babs Day Thread Won’t Stop Knitting

Chicken Run is a stop-motion animated feature from 2000. It’s basically a prison movie but with chickens and it’s hilarious, heartwarming, suspenseful and wonderful. So if you haven’t watched it, go and do so right now.



In a movie filled with great characters, Babs is the comedic standout. An extremely large chicken who seems to have a compulsive need to constantly knit (all while remaining consistently cheerful), she’s not the brightest bulb in the farm shed, but she’s very friendly to everyone around her (and assumes that anyone who spends any time away from the farm must be on holiday by default).



She’s also responsible for the film’s single darkest joke…

And she also has the best line…

Have a clucking good day, everyone!

