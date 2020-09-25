Shoeless Trivia: Coups

I don’t know why, but for some reason I have been thinking a lot this week about people who seize power extralegally.
- Remember, remember the 5th of November. What monarch (along with the entire House of Lords) was the target of Guy Fawkes and the other conspirators in the failed Gunpowder Treason plot of 1605?
- The July 20 plot to assassinate Hitler by members of the German Army has come to be known by what name?
- Name the Nobel Laureate seen here. In 1988 she rose to prominence for her activism against the military dictatorship established by a 1962 coup in her country.
- The Carnation Revolution was a (mostly) bloodless coup in what country in 1974 that led to the overthrow of prime minister Marcelo Caetano?
- What Roman emperor, brother (and possibly lover) to Drusilla, Livilla, and Agrippina the Younger, was assassinated by his own bodyguards in 41 CE?
Answers
- James I
- Operation Valkyrie
- Aung San Suu Kyi
- Portugal
- Caligula
