Job Rants Thread – 9/25/2020 – Working From Home XXVII: …I’m Good; You?

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Some of you might wonder about the title for this week; and all I can say is: Yeah; that’s about the size of it. I’m feeling, at least when it comes to my job and its’ myriad foibles, pretty good. Not major upheavals, and I even got the reimbursement check for my data usage; suck it, rent!

I actually did try to come up with a discussion prompt, this week, but…There ya go. So, as it so often goes when I come up short as both a writer and a thread-keeper, I leave it all in your capable, oft-ready to strangle someone’s, hands. Rant! Rant, damn you! I will be just over here; comparing prices on free-weight sets.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And…Actually, I think I might have figured out next week’s topic; stay tuned. First person to guess it gets a Snickers.

