Friday New Music 9/25

Look it’s another Friday, a pretty cool day to be honest. There’s some new music today! Actually it looks like there’s a lot of new music, this list is really long, but, here’s what I’m looking forward to or what catches my eye at least. Sufjan Stevens obviously. I’ve only heard the first single and not anything else but I’m very excited for this and look forward to the next three years of listening to it to death and only wanting to talk about the new Sufjan Stevens. There’s also a new Sylvan Esso out, their second release this year after their incredibly good live album.

New to me band The Losing Score have a new EP out that I’ll give a listen because bands I like are tweeting about it. Roisin Murphy has a new one, I don’t know her much but I know that’s a big deal. Sad13 has a new one, an end to a campaign of homegoods. So… ok, Ghost of Vroom? Fuck. I can’t really figure how much of this is an actual Soul Coughing reunion and how much of it is Doughty being spiteful and recreating Soul Coughing without any of the original members. Either way… it sure sounds like the name implies, the ghost of Ruby Vroom and I guess I’m there.

Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions made by me. Let me know what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t working for you, and anything really – enjoy!:

— 2 Chainz – So Help Me God

— A Certain Ratio – ACR LOCO

— A.R. Booth – Bashful Rhino

— Action Bronson – Only For Dolphins

— Adam Stafford – Diamonds of a Horse Famine

— Affliction Vector – Death Comes Supreme EP

— Ai Aso – The Faintest Hint

— Alpha Wolf – a quiet place to die

— Angelic Desolation – Quorum of Unspeakable Curses

— Anna Von Hausswolff – All Thoughts Fly

— Annihilus – Ghanima

— Anteloper – Tour Beats Vol. 1

— Anya Maria – Queen of the Night

— A$AP Ferg – Floor Seats II

— Asy Saavedra (of Chaos Chaos) – Trover Saves the Universe

— ATHON – ATHON

— Attic Salt – Get Wise

— Austin Archer – Beautiful Things

— Ayreon – Transitus

— B & The Hive – Heart Beat EP

— The Band of Heathens – Stranger

— Bella White – Just Like Leaving

— Bendrix Littleton – Deep Dark South

— Benjamin Gordon – Live Sessions EP

— Benjamin Koppel & The Art of the Quartet – Ultimate Soul & Jazz Revue

— Berwyn – Demotape/Vega

— Bette Smith – The Good, The Bad, and The Bette

— Between the Buried Me – Alaska (Vinyl Reissue)

— Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Transmissions: The Music of Beverly Glen-Copeland

— Big Scenic Nowhere – Lavender Blues EP

— Billy Lemos – Wonder

— Bismut – Retrocausality

— Blackevil – Forever Baptised in Eternal Fire

— Blazon Rite – Dulce Bellum Inexpertis EP

— Blue Hawaii – Under 1 House

— Bob Mould – Blue Hearts

— Boy Becomes Hero – Escape Artist

— Brendon Randall-Myers – Dynamics of Vanishing Bodies

— Bright Dog Red – Somethin’ Comes Along

— The Buckleys – Daydream

— Buildings and Food – Up Down Strange Charm

— Bullion – Heaven Is Over EP (Digital Release)

— Cabbage – Amanita Pantherina

— Caitlyn Smith – Supernova (Deluxe)

— Carl Stone – Stolen Car

— Carlos Niño & Miguel Atwood-Ferguson – Chicago Waves

— Carrie Underwood – My Gift

— Cayucas – Blue Summer

— Cherry Ames – No Breaks EP

— Christian Death – Sex and Drugs and Jesus Christ (Vinyl Reissue)

— Christian Machado – Hollywood y Sycamore

— Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver

— Christopher Parker & Kelley Hurt – No Tears Suite

— Christopher the Conquered – I Am Christopher

— Chrome Waves – Where We Live

— Chubby Checker – Dancin’ Party: The Chubby Checker Collection (1960 – 1966)

— Chubby Checker – Twist with Chubby Checker (60th Anniversary Reissue)

— Classified –Time EP

— Concetta Abbate – Mirror Touch

— Connor Bracken and The Mother Leeds Band – Nightbird Motel

— Cosmos Island – Someplace EP

— Cristian Machado – Hollywood Y Sycamore

— Crypt Walk – Rot Gut Prophecies

— Crystal Spiders – Molt

— D.A. Stern – Mmxxtape

— Dashboard Confessional – MTV Unplugged 2.0 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dead Low – Listen Up! EP

— Death Bells – New Signs of Life

— Deftones – Ohms

— DeLange – Images

— Devenny and Bathwater 404 – Paradise Drive

— Diana Demuth – Misadventure

— Diana Krall – The Dream of You

— Diana Ross & The Supremes – Diana Ross & The Supremes Sing and Perform Funny Girl: The Ultimate Edition

— Didirri – Sold For Sale EP

— Dosem – Dream Decoder

— Douaumont – DSCH: String Quartet No. 8

— Dropdead – Demoes 1991

— DVNA – All My Friends EP

— Dystopia – Geen Weg Uit

— Early Moods – Spellbound

— Elbow – Asleep in the Back (Vinyl Reissue)

— Elbow – Cast of Thousands (Vinyl Reissue)

— Elbow – Dead in the Boot (Vinyl Reissue)

— Elbow – Leaders of the Free World (Vinyl Reissue)

— Elbow – The Take Off and Landing of Everything (Vinyl Reissue)

— Eli Gardiner – The Fire and the Medicine

— Elme – Departures EP

— Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues

— Elzhi – Seven Times Down Eight Times Up

— Emile Mosseri – Kajillionaire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Eyes – Underperformer

— FISH – Weltschmerz

— Fleetburner – Fleetburner

— Flica – Tapsskog EP

— Fish – Weltschmerz

— Floorbird – Fall Apart Anywhere EP

— Four Stroke Baron – Monoqueen

— The Freedom Affair – Freedom Is Love

— Fuller – Crush Me EP

— Gamblers – Small World

— Genevieve Dawson – Letters I Won’t Send

— Ghost of Vroom (feat. Mike Doughty) – Ghost of Vroom 2 EP

— Gloom Balloon – So Bergman Uses Bach To Get His Point Across, I Feel Like I Have Chosen Rock But At What A Cost

— Grand Master – I Am Living

— Grand Nathaniel – At the Lagoon

— Grateful Dead – Dick’s Picks 26 – 4/26/69 Electric Theater, Chicago, IL 4/27/69 Labor Temple Minneapolis, MN (Vinyl Reissue)

— Gravité – Gravieté

— Grendel’s Sÿster – Myrtle Wreath / Myrtenkranz EP (Vinyl Reissue)

— Gridfailure – Epicenter MMXX: Quarantine Instrumentals

— Guns N’ Roses – Greatest Hits (Vinyl Reissue)

— Haider – The Muses Come Out At Night EP

— Half Stack – Wings of Love

— Heavy Salad – Cult Casual

— Hecate Enthroned – Virulent Rapture (Reissue)

— Hen Ogledd (feat. Richard Dawson) – Free Humans

— Henge – ExoKosm

— Herbie Hancock – My Point of View (Vinyl Reissue)

— Hexecutor – Beyond Any Human Conception of Knowledge

— Hexx – Entangled In Sin

— The Hives – Live At Third Man Records

— Horace Silver – Further Expectations (Vinyl Reissue)

— Horsewhip – Laid to Waste

— Horror Dance Squad – No Flag Will Fly Forever

— IDLES – Ultra Mono

— Irontom – Cult Following

— Jaah SLT – 9-25-20

— Jadu Heart – Hyper Romance

— Jake Winstrom – Circles

— James Kennedy – Make Anger Great Again

— Jarrod Dickenson – Under A Texas Sky EP

— Jason Nix – Money On You EP

— Jay Bremer – Everybody’s Getting Married

— Jimmy Chamberlin Complex – Honor

— Jimmy Smith – Prayer Meetin’ (Vinyl Reissue)

— Joe McAlinden – Edit

— Joe Nolan – B-Sides EP

— John Prine – Souvenirs (Vinyl Reissue)

— Joji – Nectar

— Jordan Tice – Motivational Speakeasy

— Julia Bardo – The Raw EP

— Just Before Dawn – An Army at Dawn

— Karl Blau – Live From the Void

— Kataklysm – Unconquered

— Kellee Patterson – Maiden Voyage (Vinyl Reissue)

— Khushi – Instincts EP

— Kirk Fletcher – My Blues Pathway

— KTL (Peter Rehberg and Stephen O’Malley) – VII

— Kraków Loves Adana – Darkest Dreams

— La Cerca – A Nice Sweet Getaway

— Laser Dracul – Hagridden

— Left at London – Transgender Street Legend Vol. 2 EP

— Lethian Dreams – A Shadow of Memories

— Logan Smith – Feels Right EP

—The Losing Score – Closed for the Season

— Los Blenders – Mazune 2016

— Los Natas – Corsario Negro (Reissue)

— Lou Reed – New York: Deluxe Edition

— Lydia Loveless – Daughter

— Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall

— Madrost – Charring the Rotting Earth

— Makaya McCraven – Universal Beings E&F Sides (Physical Release)

— Marcelyn, the band – Monstrous Existence

— Marche Funebre – Einderlicht

— Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu – Renegade Breakdown

— Masma Dream World – Play At Night

— Matthieu Bordenave – La traverse

— Matveï – Summer Collection

— Maxwell Stern – Impossible Sum

— MBNel – Child of the Trenches EP

— Memoira – Carnival of Creation

— The Menzingers – From Exile (Digital Release)

— Merzbow, Mats Gustafsson, Balázs Pándi – Cuts Open

— Mihai Popoviciu – Motion Manifold

— Minerva – Enigma Adamantine

— Mint Field – Sentimento Mundial

— Misty Boyce – Genesis

— Model Child – Dropout

— Montaña Sagrada – The Living Green EP

— Moor Mother – Circuit City

— Mos Generator and Di’Aul – Mos Generator and Di’Aul

— Muck and the Mires – Take Me Back to Planet Earth EP

— Mountain Tamer – Psychosis Ritual

— Mt. Doubt – Doubtlands

— My Kid Brother – My Kid Brother EP

— Nasty – Menace

— Neffex – New Beginnings

— The Neighbourhood – Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones

— Nicolas Michaux – Amour Colère

— Night Shop – The Fountain EP

— Nightjacket – Following the Curve EP

— Nina Simone – I Put A Spell On You (Vinyl Reissue)

— Nina Simone – Pastel Blues (Vinyl Reissue)

— object blue x TSVI – Hyperaesthesia EP

— Obsidian Kingdom – Meat Machine

— The Ocean – Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic

— Okvsho – Kamala’s Danz

— Opus Vitae – Gramercy

— Orava – Behind the Wave

— Orchestra Baobab – Specialist In All Styles (Vinyl Reissue)

— Orplid – Deus Vult

— Orplid – Legatum

— P.J. Farley – Accent the Change

— Painted Doll – How to Draw Fire

— Paris – Safe Space Invader

— Peter Gabriel – Live in 1987 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Pillow Queens – In Waiting

— Places Around the Sun – Places Around the Sun

— Porcelan – Mood Ring

— Preach – Likör

— The Pretty Things – Bare As Bone, Bright As Blood

— Prince – Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

— Profligate – Too Numb to Know

— Psychic Temple – Houses of the Holy

— Public Enemy – What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down

— Rachel Lark – Sex and Balances EP

— The Raymond Scott Big Band – Hemidemisemiquaver: Buried Treasures of the Raymond Scott Big Band

— Realize – Machine Violence

— Reef – Replenish (25th Anniversary Reissue)

— Repentance – God For A Day

— Reternity – A Test of Shadows

— The Reticent – The Oubliette

— Ric Robertson – Strange World

— Richard Skelton – These Charms May Be Sung Over a Wound

— Riches – Fantasy Chapel

— Ricky Bird – Sobering Times

— Riley Pearce – Maybe I Can Sleep It Off EP

— Rituals of Mine – Hype Nostalgia

— Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine

— The Rolling Stones – Steel Wheels Live

— Rucci – Midget

— Rumours – Neither Innocent Nor Wavering

— Ryan and Pony – Moshi Moshi

— SaD – Saturn Rules The Material World

— SAD13 (Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis) – Haunted Painting

— Sam Baird – Lines and Ripples

— Sam Interface – Pink Dolphins EP

— Sango – Da Rocinha 4

— Sara Marie Barron – Existential Glam

— Sarah Kirkland Snider – Mass for the Endangered

— Schlammpeitziger – Ein Weltleck in der Echokammer

— Scordatura – Mass Failure

— The Search – Heart’s Racing

— Seth Bogart – Seth Bogart Presents….Men On The Verge Of Nothing

— Shannon LaBrie – Building

— Shay Lia – Solaris EP

— ShitKid – 20/20 ShitKid

— Shotgun Rodeo – Double Barreled Vengeance

— Shy Boys – Talk Loud

— The Silent Years – Spider Season

— Simon Alexander – A Place to Call Home

— Sing Leaf – Not Earth

— Sizzy Rocket – Anarchy

— SKÁLMÖLD – 10 Year Anniversary – Live In Reykjavík

— SkeleToon– Nemesis

— Soft Black – The Witching Hour

— Sol Invictus – In A Garden Green (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sola Rosa – Chasing The Sun

— Sons On Fire – Faded EP

— Sophia Loizou – Untold

— Sofheso – A Record (記録)

— South of Salem – The Sinner Takes It All

— Spatial Relations (Nicholas Principe and Peter Silberman) – Talking to Strangers: The Companion Album

— SpellBook – Magick & Mischief

— Spillage Village – Spilligion

— Squirrel Nut Zippers – Lost Songs of Doc Souchon

— Starley – One of One

— Suicide Commando – Mindstrip Redux

— Sufjan Stevens – The Ascension (Digital Release)

— Super M – Super One

— Surfer Blood – Carefree Theatre

— Svalbard – When I Die, Will I Get Better?

— Sweater Curse – push//pull EP

— Sylvan Esso – Free Love

— T Truman (The Vaccines’ Timothy Lanham) – Born To Be Right EP

— Tailbird – Lost Pet Poster Template

— Tashi Dorji – Stateless

— Télépopmusik – Everybody Breaks the Line

— Tems – Broken Ears EP

— Terri Clark – It’s Christmas… Cheers!

— Texas Hill – Texas Hill EP

— Thomas Csobra – Thomas Csobra

— Thomm Jutz – To Live in Two Worlds Volume 2

— Thurston Moore – By the Fire

— Tim Heidecker – Fear of Death

— Trevor Hall – In and Through the Body

— Tristan Welch – Capitalist Teeth

— Troi Irons – flowers, the album

— Tusks – Live At Village Underground

— Twin God – Deaths EP

— TWRP – Over the Top

— Uada – Djinn EP

— UFO95 – Popularity is Overrated

— Ultraviolence – Sally Would Say…

— Undead – Existential Horror (Vinyl Release)

— Urte – Permafrost

— Varathron – Glorification Under the Latin Moon

— Various Artists – Blue Note Re:imagined

— Various Artists – Mafia: Deluxe Edition

— Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas (Vinyl Reissue)

— Violent Night – A N T I H E R O E S

— Vous Autres – Sel de Pierre

— Vrîmuot – O Tempora, O Mores!

— The War and Treaty – Hearts Town

— Wax Chattels – Clot

— White Dog – White Dog

— whiterosemoxie – grae ceilings

— Will Butler (of Arcade Fire) – Generations

— Wilmette – Wilmette EP

— Wylie Cable – Shimmer, Then Disappear

— Y-Dapt – Love and Lost EP

— Yves Jarvis – Sundry Rock Song Stock

— Zach Heckendorf – HAWK TALK

— Ziemba – True Romantic

— ZZ Top – Live From Texas (Vinyl Reissue)

