Werewolf: Avocado! Day Three

The Flying Avocado, Central United States

September, 1934

5:24 AM

The Flying Avocado continued its journey, thundering at a blistering speed across the Great Plains. At least, it looked like the Great Plains. Who was driving this thing? Where were they? No one could say. They couldn’t stop here, they were in anime country – the journey would take as long as the plot required.

The Avocado was designed for luxury and comfort, Art Deco brought to life: sleek, stylish and streamlined. On the inside, the hallways were kept immaculately clean, the cabins rivaled decent-to-upscale hotel rooms (depending on what class you were in) and the dining car could have been a snazzy joint in downtown Manhattan, if it ever decided to stay in one place. Oak panelling, brass furnishings, a menu to die for. Nothing good can last, though, and on the second night the dining car became collateral damage to the gang war that had overtaken the entire train.

By now it was clear that nocturnal shenanigans were afoot, but furtive sneaking up and down the passageways could only go on for so long before things really went pear-shaped. How it started was unclear, but shortly after midnight a full-on brawl broke out in the dining car. The Daily Days agent knew better than to watch while it was happening, but they slipped out of their cabin shortly before dawn to investigate, hoping to avoid interference from the other passengers.

The place was a mess. Tables flipped, broken glass everywhere, plates and cutlery hurled about. Not even the phonograph had made it through intact, although it still seemed to work. Who the victors might have been – or if there even were any – was hard to say. But the losers were not hard to find.

Huddled behind the bar, the agent found two gangsters that had gone out in a blaze of glory. They made an unusual pair – a musically inclined rodent and a cold, calculating young girl. In any other situation, the agent might have been surprised to discover that they were both Camorra. But with the way this trip was going, it seemed like just about anything could happen.

Banjo Possum (hoho) and Kanamori Sayaka (Narrowstrife) have DIED. They were Camorra GANGSTERS.

The agent tried to track the movements of whoever else had been in the car, but the trails went cold before reaching the sleeping cabins. Judging by the damage, nobody could have gotten out of that place without a single scratch, but when the other travelers all came out in the morning, the agent could not see any signs of injury. Whoever else had gotten hit last night was obviously unaffected.

Back in their cabin, the agent ran through the passenger list, cross-referencing it with the limited information in the Days‘ files. After an hour or so, the agent had a pretty good idea of what they were up against. [The Player list now includes the remaining numbers of each faction].

=======================

This is Day Three. Choo choo. Twilight will be Thursday, Sept. 24 at 3:00 PM EDT.

Countdown Timer

The Rules: Players will be randomly selected to play as either Passengers, Gangsters in one of three different Gangs (Camorra, Mafia, and Street Rats), or members of the Wedding Party.

The Game will be divided into Days, which occur in Open Threads posted on The Avocado, and Nights, which occur in Private Quicktopic (QT) Threads that will be provided.

Each Day, all Players will vote to select one candidate to throw off the train. The Player who has received the most votes at the end of the Day will be selected. Ties will result in random selection from the tied candidates.

Each Night, the Gangs and the Wedding Party will each select one candidate to kill in their respective shared QTs. The Wedding Party has access to their QT at all times. The Gangs only have access to their QTs at Night.

The Goal of the Passengers is to survive until the end of the game, which can only occur if the entire Wedding Party is eliminated.

The Goal of the Gangsters is for their Gang to outnumber the others at the conclusion of the game. If the Wedding Party is eliminated and no Gang has a majority, the game will continue until one does.

The Goal of the Wedding Party is to kill ALL other players. No survivors. No mercy.

Additionally, some players will be Immortal. Immortals cannot be killed by standard Night Kill Actions, but can be thrown off the train during the Day. Each Gang will have no more than One (1) Immortal.

One Immortal, the Alchemist, is hunting for the Immortal who holds the formula for the Elixir of Eternal Life. The Alchemist can kill other Immortals as their Night Action (this will have no effect on non-Immortals), and wins if they kill the correct Immortal and survive until the end of the game.

More Roles may be implemented based on number of Players and other factors. These Roles may be given specific win conditions, and Roled Players are not required to divulge what those are. [collapse]

The Players: Sonya Hobbes (The Hayes Code) Mayor McCheese (Ralph) Grumproro Laura Bow (Colonel Mustard) James Bond, Jr. (InnDEEEEED) Mr. Green (anewholiday) Dana Doppler (Wasp) , MAFIA Train Hobo (Owen1120) Johnny Caspar (Goat) Banjo Possum (hoho possum) , CAMORRA Hatsune Miku (raven and rose) Hina (lutair) Kitty Witless (emmelemm) Shadow the Hedgehog (Dramus18) Kazuma Kiryu (Mr.ImMyOwnGrampa) Boxcar Bertha (Dicentra) Kenshiro, Fist of the North Star (Lord Stoneheart) Don Pianta (sic humor) , STREET RAT Bolin (Side Character) , PASSENGER Kanamori Sayaka (Narrowstrife) , CAMORRA An elephant (Tiff Aching’s Golden Hare) Jack Frost, no, the other one (forget_it_jake) Factions: Wedding Party: 4 members remain.

Camorra: 2 members remain.

Mafia: 3 members remain.

Street Rats: 3 members remain. [collapse]

