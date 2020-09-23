Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (September 23, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Over the weekend I watched The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, a beautiful film that you should definitely watch if you haven’t already seen it, and that got me thinking about Japanese folktales. The movie is based on “The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter” which I read for the first time a couple years ago. I absolutely love folktales and find that they are a great choice if you’re looking for something short and satisfying to read before bed. What about you all? Do you ever read Japanese folktales? Do you have any favorites?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

