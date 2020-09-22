The Creative Endeavors Thread Battens Down the Hatches

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Been more creatively active the past week than I have in a while; the weather’s cooled down a lot and I’ve stuck to the house the past couple of weekends more or less conducting a dry run for winter. Politics, both national and closer to home, have been on my mind a lot and I’m trying not to let them get me down too much. If nothing else, it matches the weather. No header this week as that correspondingly matches my mood.

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...