Sci-Fi Ladies Day Thread (9/22)

Today, September 22nd is the birthday of

Billie Piper

and

Tatiana Maslany

These ladies are two of my favorite sci-fi actors.

Billie Paul Piper is a British singer, dancer and actor from Swindon, England. She played Rose Tyler, companion to The Doctorfrom 2005 to 2006, in the sci-fi series Doctor Who, reprising the role in 2008, 2010, and 2013. From 2007 until 2011, she starred as the escort Belle de Jour in the television series Secret Diary of a Call Girl. She also starred as Brona Croft/Lily in the Showtime series Penny Dreadful.

Tatiana Gabriele Maslany is a Canadian actor probably best known for playing multiple roles in the science fiction thriller TV series Orphan Black (2013–2017). For her performances in Orphan Black, Maslany won the Primetime Emmy Award (2016), the TCA Award (2013), two Critics’ Choice Television Awards (2013 and 2014), and four Canadian Screen Awards(2014–17), in addition to receiving a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Maslany became the first Canadian actor from a Canadian series to win an Emmy Award in a key dramatic category. She was recently announced as being selected to be She-Hulk!

