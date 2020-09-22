Comic Book Review – Heavy #1

Writer – Max Bemis

I have heard great things about Vault Comics but I haven’t come across any of their comic series at the local comic book stores in the Pittsburgh area. I finally was able to get my hands on one of their newest series, Heavy, last Friday at the Geekadrome.

Bill and his wife Sharon are killed in a mob hit. Instead of going to Heaven or Hell, Bill is transported to a purgatory called the Big Wait. Each person in the Big Wait is assigned a duty in order to move on to their final destination. Bill is designated as a Heavy, a person that “hurts people that deserve it throughout space and time”. Every job successfully completed by Bill brings him one step closer to achieving his eternal reward of being reunited with his wife in Heaven.

Heavy may start off like The Punisher in regard to Bill’s origin and purpose, but it reminds me a little of Black Science, Exiles, R.I.P.D with a dash of Quantum Leap and Sliders. Bill must protect people not only on his Earth, but all of the Earths in the entire multiverse. Oh Boy!

One thing that I really enjoyed about the first issue is that unlike Frank Castle, Bill begins to show signs of guilt and remorse as a Heavy. He must continue completing the assignments he is given in order to be reunited with the love of his life. Bill’s work is starting to take a toll on him both mentally and physically. When Bill talks to his handler, Kyle, to see what he can do to reach the finish line, she tells him it might be a good idea to take on a partner to help him achieve his goal. Bill agrees to the offer, which sets up the next issue and a major conflict to Bill’s chance at happiness.

Fair warning – this comic is definitely for mature readers only. There is strong language and violence, but it is not over the top or in your face. I could see this comic series making the jump to live action as a weekly T.V. series at some point in the near future. I liked the first issue enough that I immediately pre-ordered the next one. I’m not sure if this is a miniseries or an ongoing but I’m am along for the ride.

The next issue is available on October 28, 2020. I am refraining from posting the solicitation for the next issue to avoid spoilers. Heavy #1 is available on Comixology if you are unable to obtain a physical copy.

