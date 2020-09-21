Walken: The Nominations

Now that Kirsten’s Cheerocracy has ridden off into the Movie Sunset, it’s time for yet another Favorite Movie Star Tournament.

One of the oddest, but most talented, of character actors, Christopher Walken was born in Queens, New York in 1943. He has 139 credits, per IMDB, including Madonna’s Arch Angel in the “Bad Girl” video, as a stylish dancer in the Fat Boy Slim video “Weapon of Choice“, and adding “MORE COWBELL!” to the Pop Culture Lexicon.

He won an Academy Award, a BAFTA, two OBIES, and a SAG Award, and been nominated for a Golden Globe, two Tonys, and an Emmy.

Walken’s appeared in some of the most popular films of all time. But which one is the favorite? Let’s find out, shall we? Nominate your favorites below. We’ll add them up, seed them, and let the votes speak for themselves.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...