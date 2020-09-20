The Sunday Food Thread Eats Like An Animal 9/20

So the other night I had a couple of hamburger patties out on the counter and as I was getting the fire going on the grill outside the neighbor and I started chatting. It was enough of a distraction for one of our cats to hop up on the counter and sample each patty before deciding which one to really go to town on. We used to be really good about not letting our pets eat any human food but it’s something we’ve really slid on during quarantine. I’m not sure if it’s coincidence or causality but I do know it’s happened. I decided to not eat the burgers, it was disappointing but I wasn’t up to dealing with it.

Do you feed your pets human food? Are they unrepentant opportunists?

