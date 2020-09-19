The Toybox Brings the Funk(o)

Good morning!

Today we are opening up the Toybox to discuss the Funko line of collectible figures.

The Funko line of action figures and collectibles include – Dorbz, Pops, Plushes, Mystery Minis, Keychains, Soda, and Cereal.

Are you a Funko fanatic? If you have any in your collection, feel free to share some pics in the comment section below.

Have you given Funkos to friends and family for birthdays and holidays? Which ones?

Do you think Funkos will go the way of Beanie Babies or is there a bright future ahead for these toys?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...