Friday New Music 9/18

— 10 Years – Violent Allies

— 1782 and Acid Mammoth – Doom Sessions Vol. 2 EP

— 7715 – Encino EP

— A. Swayze & The Ghosts – Paid Salvation

— A. G. Cook – Apple

— A.O. Gerber – Another Other Place EP

— AaRON – Anatomy of Light

— Ace Frehley – Origins Vol. 2

— Acid Pauli – MOD

— Acres Even – Rose Gold

— al Riggs and Lauren Francis – Bile and Bone

— Alfonso Corace – Fo’s Room

— Alicia Keys – Alicia

— Ambassador – Care Vale

— American Authors – Counting Down EP

— ANCST – Summits of Despondency

— Anjimile – Giver/Taker

— The Apartments – In and Out of the Light

— Arca – &&&&& (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Archaeas – The Archaeas

— Ariwo – Door to the Cosmos

— Armani Caesar – The Liz Tape

— Armon Jay (of Dashboard Confessional) – The Dark Side of Happiness

— Ava Max – Heaven & Hell

— Avalon Emerson – DJ Kicks

— Baby Rose – To Myself Deluxe

— Bald Man – Music For the Rest of Us

— BANGLADEAFY – Housefly

— Be No Rain – Strawberry Backstory

— Be’Lakor – Of Breath and Bone (Reissue)

— Be’Lakor – Stone’s Reach (Reissue)

— Bear’s Den – Fragments

— Behemoth – And the Forests Dream Eternally EP (Reissue)

— Black Thought – Streams of Thought Vol. 3: Cane & Abel

— Body Double – Milk Fed

— The Bookends – Calliope

— Brandy – The Gift of Repetition

— Brass Phantoms – Holding Out For Horrors

— Brennen Leigh – Prairie Love Letter

— Bright Light Bright Light – Fun City

— Brother Firetribe – Feel the Burn

— Brutalist – Michael J Fox EP

— Butcher Brown – #KingButch

— Carnation – Where Death Lies

— The Casanovas – Reptilian Overlord

— Chima – Break Knights EP

— Chirmoyo – Electropicoso

— Cindy Blackman Santana – Give the Drummer Some

— Color Fields – Pendulum EP

— Conditions – Fluorescent Youth (10th Anniversary Reissue)

— The Cranberries – No Need to Argue (Expanded Edition)

— Cross Bringer – The Signs of Spiritual Delusion

— Cults – Host

— Curren$y and Harry Fraud – Director’s Cut

— Dan Weiss Starebaby – Natural Selection

— Daniel Romano’s Outfit – How III They World Is Ordered

— Daufødt – 1000 Island

— David Bowie – Young Americans (Vinyl Reissue)

— David Broza – Casa Limón

— Dear Nora – Three States: Rarities 1997-2007 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Death By Dub – Resurrection EP

— Decoration Day – Makeshift Future

— Délage – Twist and Doubt

— Deradoorian – Find the Sun

— Derek Sherinian – The Phoenix

— Dig Nitty – Reverse of Mastery

— Dominik Wania – Lonely Shadows

— Dylan Thomas Griffin – Our Age EP

— Dynfari – Myrkurs er þörf

— Earthquake Don’t Give a Fuck – Earthquake Don’t Give a Fuck,

— Eastwood (Cole Crutchfield of Knocked Loose) – It Never Gets Easy

— Ed Harcourt – Monochrome to Colour

— Eivør – Segl

— El Ten Eleven – Tautology III

— Ellen Andrea Wang – Closeness

— Elliott Brood – Keeper

— Emma Kupa – It Will Come Easier

— Enwretch – Sermon of the Dead

— Faith – Live From CBGB’s

— Fenne Lily – Breach

— Finntroll – Vredesvävd

— Fires in the Distance – Echoes From Deep November

— Fit For A King – The Path

— Fletcher – The S(ex) Tapes EP

— Flung – Shaky But My Hair is Grown

— Flying Colors – Third Stage: Live in London

— Fort Not – The Club Is Open

— Francesco Perissi XO – ROSSANA

— Fred Eaglesmith & Tif Ginn – Alive

— Free Country – The Life of Riley

— Freeman Young – The Blue Pill EP

— Future Get Down – Here We Go, Wonder

— GA-20 – GA-20 Live Vol. 1 EP

— Galera – Fai finta che mi ami EP

— Garrett Owen – Quiet Lives

— Gillian Welch – Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2

— GQ – A Midsummer’s Nightmare EP

— Gracie and Rachel – Hello Weakness, You Make Me Strong

— Gus Dapperton – Orca

— Handsome Ghost – Some Still Morning

— Hey Elbow – We Three

— Hiidenhauta – Riivin

— Hollis Parker – Newscapism

— Hostia – Carnivore Carnival

— Ian Brennan – Who You Calling Slow?

— Ian Wayne – Risking Illness

— Into It. Over It. – Figure

— Iress – Flaw

— James Williamson & Deniz Tek – Two to One

— Jealous of the Birds – Peninsula

— Jo Below – Russian Roulette EP

— Joan Osborne – Trouble and Strife

— Joe Wong – Nite Creatures

— John Coltrane – Giant Steps: 60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

— John Oates & The Good Road Band – Live in Nashville

— Jóhann Jóhannsson – Retrospective II

— Joshua Speers – Summerland EP

— Joyce Manor – Songs from Northern Torrance (Physical Release)

— Joyner Lucas – Evolution EP

— Kariti – Covered Mirrors

— Kaze & Ikue Mori – Sand Storm

— Keith Urban – The Speed of Now Part 1

— Kelly Lang – Old Soul

— Kev Sherry – Foxy Orthodoxy

— Klämp – Hate You

— Killer Whale – Tastes Like Yesterday

— Kingdom – Neurofire

— Knuckle Puck – 20/20

— Krosis – Mount of Sacrifice (Reissue)

— L7 – Smell the Magic: 30th Anniversary Edition

— LACITTàDOLENTE – Salespeople

— The Last Reign – Evolution

— Lido – Peder

— Lil Tecca – Virgo World

— Little Hag – Whatever Happened to Avery Jane?

— Little Richard – Kind of Rock and Roll (Vinyl Reissue)

— Little Richard – The Rill Thing (Vinyl Reissue)

— Liz Longley – Funeral For My Past

— London Contemporary Orchestra – Giacinto Scelsi “String Trio”

— Love Mansuy – (món-swee) EP

— Low Float – For Your Dreams

— Luca Fogale – Nothing Is Lost

— Luke Laird – Music Row

— Luke Wild – Sunburn EP

— Lumiere – Phases

— MAAHES – Egyptophile

— Mad Wave – Instant Nostalgia – Side A EP

— Manu Delago – Circadian Live

— Matt Berry – Phantom Birds

— Matthew Shipp Trio – The Unidentifiable

— Max – Colour Vision

— MC Eitht – Lessons

— McCall – On Self Loathing EP

— Mcclendon – Room 33 EP

— Melted Bodies – Enjoy Yourself

— Mercy Music – Nothing In the Dark

— Michel Benita Quartet – Looking at Sounds

— Michi Wiancko – Planetary Candidate

— Midlife – Automatic

— Mike Shinoda – Dropped Frames, Vol. 3

— Milk White Throat – Hiearchy EP

— Mines Falls – Mines Falls

— MJ Gider – Sour Cherry Bell

— Modern Strangers – Dangerous Fiction

— Mondo Generator – Dead Planet (Reissue)

— Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta – Code Red

— Monte – Mirla

— Movements – No Good Left To Give

— Mynskh – Chapter 01: Obliterating Perfection

— Naisian – Metal

— Namir Blade – Aphelion’s Traveling Circus

— Napalm Death – Throes of Joy in the Jays of Defeatism

— Nappy Roots – 40RTY

— Nate Wonder & Roman Gianarthur – Antebellum (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Neil Young – The Times EP

— Nick Faber – The Lost Highway Tapes

— Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets – Live At The Roundhouse

— Nicole Chambers – Voice of a Virgo

— Obscura Hail – Siren EP

— Okkervil River – A Dream in the Dark: Two Decades of Okkervil River (Digital Release)

— OSees (Oh Sees) – Protean Threat

— Ossemaan – DREAM

— Ottone Pesante – DoomooD

— Ozzy Osbourne – Blizzard of Ozz (40th Anniversary Edition)

— Paul Collins – Another World – The Best Of The Archives

— Pelts – A Little Less Lost

— Peter Bibby’s Dog Act – Marge

— Photo Ops – Pure at Heart

— Pimmit Hills – Heathens & Prophets EP

— Plague Years – Circle of Darkness

— Popcorn Fiend – Distance

— Pram of Dogs – Matter – Anti

— Problem – Coffee & Kush Vol 2

— The Pull of Autumn – Holiday

— Ray Clark – Greatest Hits

— Raven – Metal City

— Reverend John Wilkins – Trouble

— Rich Aucoin – United States

— Richard Reed Perry – The Nest (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— The Ries Brothers – Paint Your Emotion

— Rosa Tu – Drink All the Wine

— Rose Bonica – Tears for the Tea Maker

— Rudy de Anda – Tender Epoch

— Rumour Mill – Gone With Fine Wine EP

— Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts – Nowhere to Go But Everywhere

— Sadistic Embodiment – Blood Spell

— Sarah Davachi – Cantus, Descant

— Saunder Jurriaans – Beasts

— The Savants of Soul – The Savants of Soul

— The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return (Commentary)

— Semisonic – You’re Not Alone EP

— Serum 114 – Im Zeichen der Zeit

— Shabason, Krgovich & Harris – Philadelphia

— Sharp Veins – Armor Your Actions Up In Quest

— Shira – Birds of a Feather EP

— Simone Dinnerstein – A Character of Quiet

— Sinsid – Enter the Gates

— Skittish – Savannah Sessions

— Skofee – Polished EP

— Sly5thAve – What It Is

— Smith Lyle & Moore – EP I

— Sparkle Division (William Basinski and Preston Wendel) – To Feel Embraced

— Speelburg – Porsche

— Spencer Zahn – Sunday Painter

— Stephen Clair – The Small Hours

— Steve Arrington – Down to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions

— Stevie and the Sleepers – Stevie and the Sleepers

— Such Small Hands (The Wedding Present’s Melanie Howard) – Carousel

— SUMAC – May You Be Held

— Sundressed – Home Remedy

— Sunken – Livslede

— Sunship Balloon (feat. members of The Wombats) – Everywhen

— Takuya Kuroda – Fly Moon Die Soon

— Taurian – Taurian

— Teenage Halloween – Teenage Halloween

— Tender Creature – An Offering EP

— Thelonious Monk – Palo Alto

— Tobin Sprout (of Guided By Voices) – Empty Horses

— Toosii – Poetic Pain

— Trae Sheehan – Postcards from the Country

— Trey Anastasio Band – Burn It Down

— Tugboat Captain – Rut

— Tvii Son – Tvii Son

— Underworld – DRIFT Series 1 (Boxset)

— Uniforms – Fantasía Moral

— Vacation Manor – Thoughts In Progress, Pt. 1 EP

— VARG – Zeichen

— Various Artists – Door To The Cosmos

— Various Artists – How the River Ganges Flows (Sublime Masterpieces of Indian Violin 1933 – 1952)

— Various Artists – Dirt Redux

— Vatican Shadow – Persian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era

— Voracious Scourge – In Death

— Wail – Civilization Maximus

— WaqWaq Kingdom – Dokkiosho EP

— Warren Wolf – Christmas Vibes

— Wax – Elmira Lane

— Westberg – Boomer Studies

— The White Swan – Nocturnal Transmission EP

— Whose Rules – Whose Rules EP

— Winnetka Bowling League – Congratulations EP

— Yours Truly – Self Care

— Yui Onodera – Ray

— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Tea for the Tillerman²

— Zach Gill – Cocktail

— Ziggy Marley – More Family Time

— Zoe Graham – Gradual Move EP

