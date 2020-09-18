Music, Other

Friday New Music 9/18

10 YearsViolent Allies

1782 and Acid MammothDoom Sessions Vol. 2 EP

7715 Encino EP

A. Swayze & The GhostsPaid Salvation

A. G. CookApple

A.O. Gerber Another Other Place EP

AaRONAnatomy of Light

Ace Frehley Origins Vol. 2

Acid PauliMOD

Acres EvenRose Gold

al Riggs and Lauren FrancisBile and Bone

Alfonso CoraceFo’s Room

Alicia KeysAlicia

AmbassadorCare Vale

American AuthorsCounting Down EP

ANCSTSummits of Despondency

AnjimileGiver/Taker

The Apartments In and Out of the Light

Arca&&&&& (Vinyl Reissue)

The ArchaeasThe Archaeas

AriwoDoor to the Cosmos

Armani CaesarThe Liz Tape

Armon Jay (of Dashboard Confessional)The Dark Side of Happiness

Ava MaxHeaven & Hell

Avalon EmersonDJ Kicks

Baby RoseTo Myself Deluxe

Bald ManMusic For the Rest of Us

BANGLADEAFYHousefly

Be No RainStrawberry Backstory

Be’LakorOf Breath and Bone (Reissue)

Be’LakorStone’s Reach (Reissue)

Bear’s DenFragments

BehemothAnd the Forests Dream Eternally EP (Reissue)

Black ThoughtStreams of Thought Vol. 3: Cane & Abel

Body DoubleMilk Fed

The BookendsCalliope

BrandyThe Gift of Repetition

Brass PhantomsHolding Out For Horrors

Brennen LeighPrairie Love Letter

Bright Light Bright Light Fun City

Brother FiretribeFeel the Burn

BrutalistMichael J Fox EP

Butcher Brown#KingButch

Carnation Where Death Lies

The CasanovasReptilian Overlord

ChimaBreak Knights EP

ChirmoyoElectropicoso

Cindy Blackman SantanaGive the Drummer Some

Color FieldsPendulum EP

ConditionsFluorescent Youth (10th Anniversary Reissue)

The CranberriesNo Need to Argue (Expanded Edition)

Cross BringerThe Signs of Spiritual Delusion

CultsHost

Curren$y and Harry FraudDirector’s Cut

Dan Weiss StarebabyNatural Selection

Daniel Romano’s OutfitHow III They World Is Ordered

Daufødt1000 Island

David BowieYoung Americans (Vinyl Reissue)

David BrozaCasa Limón

Dear Nora Three States: Rarities 1997-2007 (Vinyl Reissue)

Death By DubResurrection EP

Decoration DayMakeshift Future

DélageTwist and Doubt

DeradoorianFind the Sun

Derek SherinianThe Phoenix

Dig NittyReverse of Mastery

Dominik WaniaLonely Shadows

Dylan Thomas Griffin Our Age EP

DynfariMyrkurs er þörf

Earthquake Don’t Give a FuckEarthquake Don’t Give a Fuck,

Eastwood (Cole Crutchfield of Knocked Loose)It Never Gets Easy

Ed HarcourtMonochrome to Colour

EivørSegl

El Ten ElevenTautology III

Ellen Andrea WangCloseness

Elliott BroodKeeper

Emma KupaIt Will Come Easier

EnwretchSermon of the Dead

FaithLive From CBGB’s

Fenne LilyBreach

FinntrollVredesvävd

Fires in the DistanceEchoes From Deep November

Fit For A KingThe Path

FletcherThe S(ex) Tapes EP

FlungShaky But My Hair is Grown

Flying ColorsThird Stage: Live in London

Fort NotThe Club Is Open

Francesco Perissi XOROSSANA

Fred Eaglesmith & Tif GinnAlive

Free CountryThe Life of Riley

Freeman YoungThe Blue Pill EP

Future Get DownHere We Go, Wonder

GA-20GA-20 Live Vol. 1 EP

GaleraFai finta che mi ami EP

Garrett OwenQuiet Lives

Gillian WelchBoots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2

GQA Midsummer’s Nightmare EP

Gracie and RachelHello Weakness, You Make Me Strong

Gus DappertonOrca

Handsome GhostSome Still Morning

Hey ElbowWe Three

HiidenhautaRiivin

Hollis ParkerNewscapism

HostiaCarnivore Carnival

Ian BrennanWho You Calling Slow?

Ian WayneRisking Illness

Into It. Over It.Figure

IressFlaw

James Williamson & Deniz TekTwo to One

Jealous of the Birds – Peninsula

Jo BelowRussian Roulette EP

Joan OsborneTrouble and Strife

Joe Wong Nite Creatures

John ColtraneGiant Steps: 60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

John Oates & The Good Road BandLive in Nashville

Jóhann JóhannssonRetrospective II

Joshua SpeersSummerland EP

Joyce ManorSongs from Northern Torrance (Physical Release)

Joyner LucasEvolution EP

KaritiCovered Mirrors

Kaze & Ikue MoriSand Storm

Keith UrbanThe Speed of Now Part 1

Kelly LangOld Soul

Kev SherryFoxy Orthodoxy

KlämpHate You

Killer WhaleTastes Like Yesterday

KingdomNeurofire

Knuckle Puck20/20

Krosis Mount of Sacrifice (Reissue)

L7Smell the Magic: 30th Anniversary Edition

LACITTàDOLENTESalespeople

The Last ReignEvolution

LidoPeder

Lil TeccaVirgo World

Little HagWhatever Happened to Avery Jane?

Little RichardKind of Rock and Roll (Vinyl Reissue)

Little RichardThe Rill Thing (Vinyl Reissue)

Liz LongleyFuneral For My Past

London Contemporary OrchestraGiacinto Scelsi “String Trio”

Love Mansuy(món-swee) EP

Low FloatFor Your Dreams

Luca FogaleNothing Is Lost

Luke LairdMusic Row

Luke WildSunburn EP

LumierePhases

MAAHESEgyptophile

Mad WaveInstant Nostalgia – Side A EP

Manu DelagoCircadian Live

Matt BerryPhantom Birds

Matthew Shipp TrioThe Unidentifiable 

Max Colour Vision

MC EithtLessons

McCallOn Self Loathing EP

McclendonRoom 33 EP

Melted BodiesEnjoy Yourself

Mercy MusicNothing In the Dark

Michel Benita QuartetLooking at Sounds

Michi WianckoPlanetary Candidate

MidlifeAutomatic

Mike ShinodaDropped Frames, Vol. 3

Milk White ThroatHiearchy EP

Mines FallsMines Falls

MJ GiderSour Cherry Bell

Modern StrangersDangerous Fiction

Mondo GeneratorDead Planet (Reissue)

Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta Code Red

MonteMirla

MovementsNo Good Left To Give

MynskhChapter 01: Obliterating Perfection

NaisianMetal

Namir BladeAphelion’s Traveling Circus

Napalm DeathThroes of Joy in the Jays of Defeatism

Nappy Roots40RTY

Nate Wonder & Roman GianarthurAntebellum (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Neil YoungThe Times EP

Nick FaberThe Lost Highway Tapes

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of SecretsLive At The Roundhouse

Nicole ChambersVoice of a Virgo

Obscura HailSiren EP

Okkervil RiverA Dream in the Dark: Two Decades of Okkervil River (Digital Release)

OSees (Oh Sees)Protean Threat

OssemaanDREAM

Ottone PesanteDoomooD

Ozzy OsbourneBlizzard of Ozz (40th Anniversary Edition)

Paul CollinsAnother World – The Best Of The Archives

PeltsA Little Less Lost

Peter Bibby’s Dog ActMarge

Photo OpsPure at Heart

Pimmit HillsHeathens & Prophets EP

Plague YearsCircle of Darkness

Popcorn FiendDistance

Pram of DogsMatter – Anti

ProblemCoffee & Kush Vol 2

The Pull of AutumnHoliday

Ray ClarkGreatest Hits

RavenMetal City

Reverend John WilkinsTrouble

Rich AucoinUnited States

Richard Reed PerryThe Nest (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

The Ries BrothersPaint Your Emotion

Rosa TuDrink All the Wine

Rose BonicaTears for the Tea Maker

Rudy de AndaTender Epoch

Rumour MillGone With Fine Wine EP

Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin GhostsNowhere to Go But Everywhere

Sadistic EmbodimentBlood Spell

Sarah DavachiCantus, Descant

Saunder JurriaansBeasts

The Savants of SoulThe Savants of Soul

The Secret SistersSaturn Return (Commentary)

SemisonicYou’re Not Alone EP

Serum 114Im Zeichen der Zeit

Shabason, Krgovich & HarrisPhiladelphia

Sharp VeinsArmor Your Actions Up In Quest

ShiraBirds of a Feather EP

Simone Dinnerstein – A Character of Quiet

SinsidEnter the Gates

SkittishSavannah Sessions

SkofeePolished EP

Sly5thAveWhat It Is

Smith Lyle & MooreEP I

Sparkle Division (William Basinski and Preston Wendel)To Feel Embraced

SpeelburgPorsche

Spencer ZahnSunday Painter

Stephen ClairThe Small Hours

Steve ArringtonDown to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions

Stevie and the SleepersStevie and the Sleepers

Such Small Hands (The Wedding Present’s Melanie Howard)Carousel

SUMACMay You Be Held

SundressedHome Remedy

SunkenLivslede

Sunship Balloon (feat. members of The Wombats)Everywhen

Takuya KurodaFly Moon Die Soon

TaurianTaurian

Teenage HalloweenTeenage Halloween

Tender CreatureAn Offering EP

Thelonious MonkPalo Alto

Tobin Sprout (of Guided By Voices)Empty Horses

ToosiiPoetic Pain

Trae SheehanPostcards from the Country

Trey Anastasio BandBurn It Down

Tugboat CaptainRut

Tvii SonTvii Son

UnderworldDRIFT Series 1 (Boxset)

UniformsFantasía Moral

Vacation ManorThoughts In Progress, Pt. 1 EP

VARGZeichen

Various ArtistsDoor To The Cosmos

Various ArtistsHow the River Ganges Flows (Sublime Masterpieces of Indian Violin 1933 – 1952)

Various ArtistsDirt Redux

Vatican ShadowPersian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era

Voracious Scourge In Death

WailCivilization Maximus

WaqWaq KingdomDokkiosho EP

Warren WolfChristmas Vibes

WaxElmira Lane

WestbergBoomer Studies

The White SwanNocturnal Transmission EP

Whose RulesWhose Rules EP

Winnetka Bowling League Congratulations EP

Yours TrulySelf Care

Yui Onodera – Ray

Yusuf / Cat StevensTea for the Tillerman²

Zach GillCocktail

Ziggy MarleyMore Family Time

Zoe GrahamGradual Move EP