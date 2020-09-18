Friday New Music 9/18

Apples doing stuff so it’s me
— 10 Years – Violent Allies
— 1782 and Acid Mammoth – Doom Sessions Vol. 2 EP
— 7715 – Encino EP
— A. Swayze & The Ghosts – Paid Salvation
— A. G. Cook – Apple
— A.O. Gerber – Another Other Place EP
— AaRON – Anatomy of Light
— Ace Frehley – Origins Vol. 2
— Acid Pauli – MOD
— Acres Even – Rose Gold
— al Riggs and Lauren Francis – Bile and Bone
— Alfonso Corace – Fo’s Room
— Alicia Keys – Alicia
— Ambassador – Care Vale
— American Authors – Counting Down EP
— ANCST – Summits of Despondency
— Anjimile – Giver/Taker
— The Apartments – In and Out of the Light
— Arca – &&&&& (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Archaeas – The Archaeas
— Ariwo – Door to the Cosmos
— Armani Caesar – The Liz Tape
— Armon Jay (of Dashboard Confessional) – The Dark Side of Happiness
— Ava Max – Heaven & Hell
— Avalon Emerson – DJ Kicks
— Baby Rose – To Myself Deluxe
— Bald Man – Music For the Rest of Us
— BANGLADEAFY – Housefly
— Be No Rain – Strawberry Backstory
— Be’Lakor – Of Breath and Bone (Reissue)
— Be’Lakor – Stone’s Reach (Reissue)
— Bear’s Den – Fragments
— Behemoth – And the Forests Dream Eternally EP (Reissue)
— Black Thought – Streams of Thought Vol. 3: Cane & Abel
— Body Double – Milk Fed
— The Bookends – Calliope
— Brandy – The Gift of Repetition
— Brass Phantoms – Holding Out For Horrors
— Brennen Leigh – Prairie Love Letter
— Bright Light Bright Light – Fun City
— Brother Firetribe – Feel the Burn
— Brutalist – Michael J Fox EP
— Butcher Brown – #KingButch
— Carnation – Where Death Lies
— The Casanovas – Reptilian Overlord
— Chima – Break Knights EP
— Chirmoyo – Electropicoso
— Cindy Blackman Santana – Give the Drummer Some
— Color Fields – Pendulum EP
— Conditions – Fluorescent Youth (10th Anniversary Reissue)
— The Cranberries – No Need to Argue (Expanded Edition)
— Cross Bringer – The Signs of Spiritual Delusion
— Cults – Host
— Curren$y and Harry Fraud – Director’s Cut
— Dan Weiss Starebaby – Natural Selection
— Daniel Romano’s Outfit – How III They World Is Ordered
— Daufødt – 1000 Island
— David Bowie – Young Americans (Vinyl Reissue)
— David Broza – Casa Limón
— Dear Nora – Three States: Rarities 1997-2007 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Death By Dub – Resurrection EP
— Decoration Day – Makeshift Future
— Délage – Twist and Doubt
— Deradoorian – Find the Sun
— Derek Sherinian – The Phoenix
— Dig Nitty – Reverse of Mastery
— Dominik Wania – Lonely Shadows
— Dylan Thomas Griffin – Our Age EP
— Dynfari – Myrkurs er þörf
— Earthquake Don’t Give a Fuck – Earthquake Don’t Give a Fuck,
— Eastwood (Cole Crutchfield of Knocked Loose) – It Never Gets Easy
— Ed Harcourt – Monochrome to Colour
— Eivør – Segl
— El Ten Eleven – Tautology III
— Ellen Andrea Wang – Closeness
— Elliott Brood – Keeper
— Emma Kupa – It Will Come Easier
— Enwretch – Sermon of the Dead
— Faith – Live From CBGB’s
— Fenne Lily – Breach
— Finntroll – Vredesvävd
— Fires in the Distance – Echoes From Deep November
— Fit For A King – The Path
— Fletcher – The S(ex) Tapes EP
— Flung – Shaky But My Hair is Grown
— Flying Colors – Third Stage: Live in London
— Fort Not – The Club Is Open
— Francesco Perissi XO – ROSSANA
— Fred Eaglesmith & Tif Ginn – Alive
— Free Country – The Life of Riley
— Freeman Young – The Blue Pill EP
— Future Get Down – Here We Go, Wonder
— GA-20 – GA-20 Live Vol. 1 EP
— Galera – Fai finta che mi ami EP
— Garrett Owen – Quiet Lives
— Gillian Welch – Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2
— GQ – A Midsummer’s Nightmare EP
— Gracie and Rachel – Hello Weakness, You Make Me Strong
— Gus Dapperton – Orca
— Handsome Ghost – Some Still Morning
— Hey Elbow – We Three
— Hiidenhauta – Riivin
— Hollis Parker – Newscapism
— Hostia – Carnivore Carnival
— Ian Brennan – Who You Calling Slow?
— Ian Wayne – Risking Illness
— Into It. Over It. – Figure
— Iress – Flaw
— James Williamson & Deniz Tek – Two to One
— Jealous of the Birds – Peninsula
— Jo Below – Russian Roulette EP
— Joan Osborne – Trouble and Strife
— Joe Wong – Nite Creatures
— John Coltrane – Giant Steps: 60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
— John Oates & The Good Road Band – Live in Nashville
— Jóhann Jóhannsson – Retrospective II
— Joshua Speers – Summerland EP
— Joyce Manor – Songs from Northern Torrance (Physical Release)
— Joyner Lucas – Evolution EP
— Kariti – Covered Mirrors
— Kaze & Ikue Mori – Sand Storm
— Keith Urban – The Speed of Now Part 1
— Kelly Lang – Old Soul
— Kev Sherry – Foxy Orthodoxy
— Klämp – Hate You
— Killer Whale – Tastes Like Yesterday
— Kingdom – Neurofire
— Knuckle Puck – 20/20
— Krosis – Mount of Sacrifice (Reissue)
— L7 – Smell the Magic: 30th Anniversary Edition
— LACITTàDOLENTE – Salespeople
— The Last Reign – Evolution
— Lido – Peder
— Lil Tecca – Virgo World
— Little Hag – Whatever Happened to Avery Jane?
— Little Richard – Kind of Rock and Roll (Vinyl Reissue)
— Little Richard – The Rill Thing (Vinyl Reissue)
— Liz Longley – Funeral For My Past
— London Contemporary Orchestra – Giacinto Scelsi “String Trio”
— Love Mansuy – (món-swee) EP
— Low Float – For Your Dreams
— Luca Fogale – Nothing Is Lost
— Luke Laird – Music Row
— Luke Wild – Sunburn EP
— Lumiere – Phases
— MAAHES – Egyptophile
— Mad Wave – Instant Nostalgia – Side A EP
— Manu Delago – Circadian Live
— Matt Berry – Phantom Birds
— Matthew Shipp Trio – The Unidentifiable
— Max – Colour Vision
— MC Eitht – Lessons
— McCall – On Self Loathing EP
— Mcclendon – Room 33 EP
— Melted Bodies – Enjoy Yourself
— Mercy Music – Nothing In the Dark
— Michel Benita Quartet – Looking at Sounds
— Michi Wiancko – Planetary Candidate
— Midlife – Automatic
— Mike Shinoda – Dropped Frames, Vol. 3
— Milk White Throat – Hiearchy EP
— Mines Falls – Mines Falls
— MJ Gider – Sour Cherry Bell
— Modern Strangers – Dangerous Fiction
— Mondo Generator – Dead Planet (Reissue)
— Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta – Code Red
— Monte – Mirla
— Movements – No Good Left To Give
— Mynskh – Chapter 01: Obliterating Perfection
— Naisian – Metal
— Namir Blade – Aphelion’s Traveling Circus
— Napalm Death – Throes of Joy in the Jays of Defeatism
— Nappy Roots – 40RTY
— Nate Wonder & Roman Gianarthur – Antebellum (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Neil Young – The Times EP
— Nick Faber – The Lost Highway Tapes
— Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets – Live At The Roundhouse
— Nicole Chambers – Voice of a Virgo
— Obscura Hail – Siren EP
— Okkervil River – A Dream in the Dark: Two Decades of Okkervil River (Digital Release)
— OSees (Oh Sees) – Protean Threat
— Ossemaan – DREAM
— Ottone Pesante – DoomooD
— Ozzy Osbourne – Blizzard of Ozz (40th Anniversary Edition)
— Paul Collins – Another World – The Best Of The Archives
— Pelts – A Little Less Lost
— Peter Bibby’s Dog Act – Marge
— Photo Ops – Pure at Heart
— Pimmit Hills – Heathens & Prophets EP
— Plague Years – Circle of Darkness
— Popcorn Fiend – Distance
— Pram of Dogs – Matter – Anti
— Problem – Coffee & Kush Vol 2
— The Pull of Autumn – Holiday
— Ray Clark – Greatest Hits
— Raven – Metal City
— Reverend John Wilkins – Trouble
— Rich Aucoin – United States
— Richard Reed Perry – The Nest (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— The Ries Brothers – Paint Your Emotion
— Rosa Tu – Drink All the Wine
— Rose Bonica – Tears for the Tea Maker
— Rudy de Anda – Tender Epoch
— Rumour Mill – Gone With Fine Wine EP
— Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts – Nowhere to Go But Everywhere
— Sadistic Embodiment – Blood Spell
— Sarah Davachi – Cantus, Descant
— Saunder Jurriaans – Beasts
— The Savants of Soul – The Savants of Soul
— The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return (Commentary)
— Semisonic – You’re Not Alone EP
— Serum 114 – Im Zeichen der Zeit
— Shabason, Krgovich & Harris – Philadelphia
— Sharp Veins – Armor Your Actions Up In Quest
— Shira – Birds of a Feather EP
— Simone Dinnerstein – A Character of Quiet
— Sinsid – Enter the Gates
— Skittish – Savannah Sessions
— Skofee – Polished EP
— Sly5thAve – What It Is
— Smith Lyle & Moore – EP I
— Sparkle Division (William Basinski and Preston Wendel) – To Feel Embraced
— Speelburg – Porsche
— Spencer Zahn – Sunday Painter
— Stephen Clair – The Small Hours
— Steve Arrington – Down to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions
— Stevie and the Sleepers – Stevie and the Sleepers
— Such Small Hands (The Wedding Present’s Melanie Howard) – Carousel
— SUMAC – May You Be Held
— Sundressed – Home Remedy
— Sunken – Livslede
— Sunship Balloon (feat. members of The Wombats) – Everywhen
— Takuya Kuroda – Fly Moon Die Soon
— Taurian – Taurian
— Teenage Halloween – Teenage Halloween
— Tender Creature – An Offering EP
— Thelonious Monk – Palo Alto
— Tobin Sprout (of Guided By Voices) – Empty Horses
— Toosii – Poetic Pain
— Trae Sheehan – Postcards from the Country
— Trey Anastasio Band – Burn It Down
— Tugboat Captain – Rut
— Tvii Son – Tvii Son
— Underworld – DRIFT Series 1 (Boxset)
— Uniforms – Fantasía Moral
— Vacation Manor – Thoughts In Progress, Pt. 1 EP
— VARG – Zeichen
— Various Artists – Door To The Cosmos
— Various Artists – How the River Ganges Flows (Sublime Masterpieces of Indian Violin 1933 – 1952)
— Various Artists – Dirt Redux
— Vatican Shadow – Persian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era
— Voracious Scourge – In Death
— Wail – Civilization Maximus
— WaqWaq Kingdom – Dokkiosho EP
— Warren Wolf – Christmas Vibes
— Wax – Elmira Lane
— Westberg – Boomer Studies
— The White Swan – Nocturnal Transmission EP
— Whose Rules – Whose Rules EP
— Winnetka Bowling League – Congratulations EP
— Yours Truly – Self Care
— Yui Onodera – Ray
— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Tea for the Tillerman²
— Zach Gill – Cocktail
— Ziggy Marley – More Family Time
— Zoe Graham – Gradual Move EP