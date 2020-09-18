Sam Raimi’s Darkman Anniversary Day Thread

Sam Raimi’s film Darkman was released on August 24th, 1990.

Today we celebrate it’s 30th anniversary of release ( a bit late).

The action/sci-fi/ thriller stars Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand, Colin Friels, Larry Drake, Ted Raimi and a blink and you’ll miss it cameo by Bruce Campbell.

Peyton Westlake is a brilliant scientist on the threshold of completing his work on synthetic skin, until his miraculous breakthrough, his livelihood, and his life is destroyed.

Scarred and recovering from his brush with death, Peyton uses his synthetic skin to assume the identities of the men who nearly killed him to exact revenge on them.

I saw this movie in the theater with my family when it came out and it is a classic worth checking out.

There would be two sequels to the original film and Darkman would tussle with Ash Williams in a comic book crossover called Army of Darkness vs Darkman.

It’s finally Friday and I hope you have an amazing weekend ahead of you.

