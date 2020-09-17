Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Sept. 17

Today’s contestants are:

Beth, an attorney whose daughter is ahead of the cat in weight and teeth;

Joe, a student, is really into Captain America; and

David, a realtor, was a slow learner when it came to marrying his wife. David is a one-day champ with winnings of $4,977.

David tried to make a big move on DD2 but surprisingly missed, and from there it was a close battle between Joe and Beth, with Joe slightly ahead into FJ at $14,600 vs. $14,200 for Beth and $7,600 for David.

DD1, (video) $800 – DISCOUNT CEOs? – Jack Dorsey, CEO of this credit card processing giant, gets a $2.75 yearly salary, 2.75 being the percentage charged per swipe (Beth won $2,000 from her score of $2,600 to take the lead.)

DD2, $1,200 – FILM COMPOSITION – 1938 & 1972 films both called “The Great Waltz” focus on this composer (David was tied with Beth at $7,400, bet it all and missed.)

DD3, $800 – SCIENCE & NATURE – Aside from the sun & the moon, this is the brightest natural object in the night sky (Joe won $2,000 from his total of $6,200 vs. $7,800 for Beth.)

FJ – 20TH CENTURY ARTISTS – “Los tres grandes” were Jose Clemente Orozco, David Alfaro Siqueiros & him

​​Joe and David were correct on FJ (Beth had the right response but crossed it out, the second straight game in which that happened). Joe bet just $5,500, and would have been passed by Beth’s wager of $12,999 if she kept her original response. Joe’s victory was worth $20,100.

Triple Stumper of the day: In “U.S. Senator Rhyme Time”, no one knew that Independent Angus’ violin section would be King’s strings.

This day in Trebekistan: We were treated to an especially excellent pronunciation of “genre”, and at the end Alex felt compelled to rub it in about how he earlier warned the contestants to go with their first response on FJ.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Square? DD2 – Who was Strauss? DD3 – What is Venus? FJ – Who was Diego Rivera? (Beth crossed that out and wrote Picasso.)

