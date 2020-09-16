Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Your Soundtrack (09/16/2020)

The mountains around the resort are covered in snow, the fire is crackling in the fireplace, the candles are throwing dancing shadows on the walls, the caviar and champagne are served, you and your beloved(s) are ready for an amazing night, and … then suddenly the high-end speakers emit a horrible and agonizing sound … *trailer guy voice* … yodeling. And alas, no sexytimes were had that night.

But it doesn’t always go this badly! Or so I’ve heard. For many of us — allegedly — there is a strong association between some pieces of music and our romantic life. Or maybe lack thereof?

Are there any songs or symphonies or other musical works which you associate with your personal history of romance(s)?

Or with times of loneliness and crushing despair?

Anything which has been ruined for you?

Any fun stories involving music and romance?

Et cetera …

As always, anything else related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

