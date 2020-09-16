Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (September 16, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I have nothing new to talk about today, so I’ve decided to, for no real reason, feature an anime from 2017 that I liked. I really love “found family” stories, and anything with folklore is likely to peak my interest, so I adored this show that has both: Elegant Yokai Apartment Life. If you like stuff like that too, you might check it out! Here’s a longer description:

Inaba Yuushi’s parents died in his first year of middle school, and he moved in with his relatives. Though they did care for him, he could tell he was a burden. After he graduated, he happily prepared to move to a high school with a dormitory. Unfortunately, the dormitory burned to the ground before he could move in! Yuushi doesn’t want to live with his grudging relatives, but it’s rough finding lodging as an orphaned student with little money. He finally finds a room in a nice old building which seems too good to be true. The catch is that it is a Monster House, a place where humans and supernatural creatures—ghosts, mononoke, etc.—live together. Another high schooler lives there, a cute girl named Akine, and she’s completely unfazed by the monsters. In fact, she can even exorcise evil spirits! Yuushi’s high school life just got much stranger than he ever bargained for! MyAnimeList

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

