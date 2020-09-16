Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Sept. 16

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

David, a realtor who made George Harrison laugh;

Kelly, an actress who has toy dinosaurs who are not smugglers; and

Cory, an orchestra musician who loves India. Cory is a two-day champ with winnings of $37,400.

David built a substantial lead late in DJ, and even though he missed DD3, had a runaway at $9,800 vs. $1,800 for champ Cory, who got out of the red on the last clue. Kelly, who was having a great time throughout, missed the final clue of DJ and ended at -$1,400.

DD1, $1,000 – EUROPEAN HISTORY – Helped by Lord Byron, in 1830 it became the first of the Ottoman Empire’s subject nations to achieve independence (Cory lost the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2, $1,600 – 6-LETTER WORDS – Used to indicate whether a substance is acidic or basic, this compound is obtained from lichens (Kelly dropped $3,000 from her total of $5,600 vs. $4,800 for David.)

DD3, $1,600 – THE NAVAJO – The unique complexities of the Navajo language made it perfect for Native Americans working as these during World War II (David ignored Kelly’s advice to “bet it all”, losing $3,000 from his score of $12,800 vs. $2,600 for Kelly.)

FJ – 19TH CENTURY AMERICANS – Obituaries called this man who died in 1820 a celebrated colonel, the first settler in Kentucky & a man who delighted in perils & battle

​​​ Only Cory was correct on FJ as David first wrote the correct response but changed it. David dropped $4,823 to win with $4,977.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the Maine location with a name that suggests it’s near the water is Portland.

Country conundrums: The players couldn’t solve clues about recent country music stars Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Kelsea Ballerini (I’ve never heard of them either).

This day in Trebekistan: I think the writers forgot to instruct Alex on how to introduce the “You” Idiom! category using the voice of Ren Höek.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Greece? DD2 – What is litmus? DD3 – What are code talkers? (David’s response of “code breakers” was not accepted.) FJ – Who was Daniel Boone? (David crossed this off in favor of Davy Crockett.)

