Comic Book Chat – Detective Comics #1027

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat.

Today’s discussion – Celebrating Detective Comics #1027

DC Comics is celebrating Batman’s first appearance in Detective Comics #27 with this milestone issue! Are you picking up this over-sized comic book this week? If so, which cover?

Today we will talk about your favorite first appearances in the pages of Detective Comics.

We will also talk about your favorite Batman events and crossovers.

No topic is off limits as we celebrate the Bat-Man!

Feel free to post your favorite comic book covers and panels featuring the Dark Knight in the comment section below.

Thanks for stopping by to chat

