Star Wars Discussion

Does everyone remember Star Wars? Amidst all the heated debates around the last couple movies, it was easy to forget what I loved so friggin much about this old franchise. Two videos that were posted this week served as a nice reminder though.

First up, we have the “Hunted” short film that was posted yesterday. Although it’s a prequel promotion for the upcoming Squadrons video game, it basically serves as a standalone CG short that was done in collaboration with Lucasfilm and ILM.

Second, we have the Mandalorian Season 2 trailer that dropped today:

What are your thoughts on each? How are you feeling about Star Wars in general?

