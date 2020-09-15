Creative Endeavors Is Blue

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photo, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Eastern Bluebirds. These beautiful birds are always a joy to come across when I’m out taking pictures. They are very active around here in the Fall and Winter; and their striking blue color is a great contrast to an often deary landscape.

Also I’m going to change my format around a bit. Right now I’m going to post a lot less pictures in the Header, around 5-10 as opposed to 20-30, but will be testing out some new formats as I go along.























Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mycapecodadventurepictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

