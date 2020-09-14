Shoeless Trivia: What Is 1984?

In honor of the new season premiering today, I’m going to ask questions inspired by categories from Alex Trebek’s first Jeopardy! back in 1984. Please phrase your responses in the form of a question.

I pity the fool who doesn’t know that this river is the largest tributary of the Hudson. If Frank Constanza was serious about strength-to-weight ratios he should have specified that the Festivus pole be made from this synthetic fiber developed by Dupont chemist Stephanie Kwolek in 1965. The most prominent feature of this marine animal is referenced twice in its scientific name Monodon monoceros, although genus name is more technically accurate. This vegetable is part of a traditional French mirepoix but not the holy trinity of Cajun cooking. You may remember this actor from such films as The Bloody Vultures of Alaska, At The Earth’s Core, and Firebird 2015 A.D.

Answers What is the Mohawk? What is kevlar? What is the narwhal? What are carrots? Who is Doug McClure? [collapse]

