Jeopardy! recap for Sept. 14 (season premiere)

Here are today’s contestants:

Cory, an orchestra musician who plays the bassoon in Mexico;

Jeff, an astronomer who recommends visiting the Mount Wilson observatory; and

Franki, a TV writer who made a quick flight to London to see the Spice Girls.

Jeff was correct on both DDs in DJ with modest wagers, then he made a couple of critical mistakes late in the game that helped both Cory and Franki stay alive. Going into FJ it was Jeff with $21,600 vs. $12,300 for Cory and $11,600 for Franki.

DD1, $600 – CROSS EXAMINATION – Also known as St. Andrew’s Cross, the Crux Decussata can represent the Roman numeral of this number (Cory won $1,500 from her score of $2,000 to take a slight lead over Jeff.)

DD2, $1,600 – 1 WORD, 2 MEANINGS – It’s a large waterfall, or an eye abnormality (Jeff added $2,000 from his total of $7,200 vs. $4.300 for Cory.)

DD3, $2,000 – THIS AMERICAN CITY – Part of what locals call the Metroplex, this Texas city was founded as an Army post in 1849 (Jeff won $2,000 from his score of $17,600 vs. $6,300 for Cory.)

FJ – FAMOUS BUILDINGS – This Rome building with a name from the Greek was described by Michelangelo as coming from “angelic and not human design”

​​​Only Cory was correct on FJ, adding $11,500 to win with $23,800.

No harm no foul: For a clue about the year before the California gold rush, the players guessed 1849, 1847 and 1846, somehow avoiding 1848.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex directly addressed the issue of the pandemic and how the set had been adjusted in response for safety reasons. He also mentioned that champ Zach, who could not travel in at this time, would be back to defend at a later date.

Judging the producers: Don’t think we really need the canned audience applause and reactions. Also, not crazy about the lights around the Final Jeopardy! board, they look a bit cheesy.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is ten? DD2 – What is cataract? DD3 – What is Fort Worth? FJ – What is the Pantheon?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...